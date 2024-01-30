EQS-News: DATAGROUP Becomes First Company in Germany to Achieve Gold Zero Waste Certification

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP Becomes First Company in Germany to Achieve Gold Zero Waste Certification



30.01.2024 / 07:28 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, 30.01.2024. In its journey towards greater sustainability and climate neutrality by 2024, DATAGROUP has reached a significant milestone at its locations in Pliezhausen and Leinfelden. The company has become the first in Germany to attain the coveted Gold status in Zero-Waste certification (DIN SPEC 91436). This recognition highlights the commitment of the subsidiary DATAGROUP Stuttgart to responsible resource management and sends a clear signal for sustainable corporate governance.

The Zero-Waste certification (DIN SPEC 91436), audited and awarded by TÜV SÜD, aims to conserve resources through responsible production and consumption. The certification comes in three maturity levels, from Bronze to Gold. To achieve the coveted Gold certification, a company must demonstrate that at least 95% of its generated waste is returned to the recycling loop. The DATAGROUP subsidiary at the Pliezhausen and Leinfelden locations is the first company in Germany and one of the few in Europe to receive the Gold-level certification. The recycling rate at these locations even stands at an impressive 96%.

"Our stated goal is to become carbon neutral by 2024," says Sascha Patka, Business Unit Manager at DATAGROUP. "On this journey, we have made excellent progress this year. However, sustainability is much more than just CO2 avoidance. We approach the issue comprehensively and are proud to have achieved Gold status in the Zero-Waste category."

The IT service provider DATAGROUP has been committed to sustainability for years, with the subsidiaries in Leinfelden and Pliezhausen playing a pioneering role within the company. The company continues to expand its commitment in this area gradually.

"Certifications like Zero Waste are a crucial element of our sustainability strategy," explains Martin Voelker, Managing Director at DATAGROUP. "Equally important to us is the corporate culture, where awareness of sustainability and commitment plays a central role."

"As a company, we are aware of our responsibility. Therefore, we consistently and continuously expand our engagement in environmental and social areas. We are delighted to be pioneers in Germany at these two locations," says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. The company has regularly published a sustainability report since 2020."

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

