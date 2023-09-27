EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP is a partner of the German AI Award and sets the course for the next generation of IT service production

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP is a partner of the German AI Award and sets the course for the next generation of IT service production



27.09.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pliezhausen, 27 September 2023. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) is a partner of the German AI Award, which will be presented for the fifth time in Berlin on 28 September. By sponsoring the German AI Award, DATAGROUP wants to actively contribute to the promotion of AI innovations and thus also underlines the importance that the use of artificial intelligence has for the company. For DATAGROUP, AI technology has the potential to make the business model even more scalable and efficient. DATAGROUP has already been working for some time on automating the production of CORBOX IT services by using AI. The goal now is to use the technology much more strategically in CORBOX IT service production to reach the next level of IT operations.

DATAGROUP has implemented the first AI applications in recent years and used them in IT service production. "Through our experience with these AI applications, we can assess the potential of this technology for IT service production very well, and see our AI strategy as a central setting for the course of our business," says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP, explaining the approach.

AI technology is also useful to automate unstructured operational tasks in non-standardized areas and layers of the operated system landscapes, promising significant additional efficiency gains in day-to-day operations. The new technology addresses IT operational processes beyond the classic combination of standardization and automation.

"Our goal is to use the technology much more strategically in our own CORBOX IT service production. In this context, our AI systems are trained with human expertise to ensure that individual tasks and process steps that are still carried out manually today can be automated in the future. The AI-supported processing of such simple but unstructured tasks in the overall process saves an enormous amount of time and costs. This allows our employees to concentrate on the more complex tasks and the result for the customer," Andreas Baresel explains the approach further.

"In addition to the increase in efficiency that the use of AI offers for our business, we also see great opportunities for human resources development. For our employees, the use of AI in IT operations opens up the opportunity to learn and work with a technology of the future," says Dr Sabine Laukemann, DATAGROUP's Chief Human Resources, Strategy and Organisation Officer. "This means that, on the one hand, they can hand over routine tasks to AI and concentrate on more demanding tasks. On the other hand, they have the opportunity to further develop themselves as an AI developer or AI orchestrator."

The German AI Award is one of the most important prizes of its kind in Europe. It is awarded for outstanding scientific and entrepreneurial achievements in the field of artificial intelligence in the categories of innovation, application and start-ups.

Contact

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations

anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service markets consolidation process with its buy and turn around and its buy and build strategy.