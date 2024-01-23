EQS-News: DATAGROUP Wins New CORBOX Customers from Industry and Construction Sector

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

DATAGROUP Wins New CORBOX Customers from Industry and Construction Sector



23.01.2024 / 07:28 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, 23. January 2024. DATAGROUP (WKN: A0JC8S) currently receives a high level of new orders for its CORBOX core business. The company has secured new contracts with customers from the production industry and the construction sector. They have a volume of several million euros and terms of up to five years.

“Our IT services embody security and flexibility for our customers in equal measure – this is especially true in times in which IT makes all these business processes possible in the first place”, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP. For exactly this reason, the modular CORBOX service portfolio is highly sought-after at present, as it covers the full breadth of corporate IT and can be flexibly adapted to the customers’ requirements. Security for the customers’ IT landscape as well as for DATAGROUP’s business development is provided by the mutually signed long-term contracts.

For instance, a leading German provider from the residential and industrial construction sector has decided for DATAGROUP as IT service provider in the areas of Public Cloud Services, Service Desk and End User Services. With the CORBOX Public Cloud Services, DATAGROUP provides the customers with a secure and flexible platform which completely fulfils the company’s requirements. Thanks to the Service Desk, the customer’s employees have a single point of contact for all matters related to IT support. With its End User Services, DATAGROUP handles all aspects related to the management of IT workstations and their carefree operations.

Additionally, DATAGROUP has been awarded the tender for an extension of contract from a global player in the mobility industry. This mainly includes highly specialized IT services in production, laboratories, and test facilities, which the company provides with its CORBOX services. From the End User Services family, the customer will receive onsite support and client management. The contract runs for several years and has a volume in the single-digit million ranges.

Furthermore, a global engineering company in process and packaging technology has decided for DATAGROUP as IT service provider in Application Management Services (AMS). With its CORBOX AMS, DATAGROUP ensures secure operations of the company’s applications and software components. In addition to second-level support, these services include monitoring, error management, patch, release, and update management as well as target-oriented optimization consulting.

Finally, DATAGOUP has acquired a highly traditional manufacturer of tool steel as a new customer for comprehensive Public Cloud Services on the basis of Microsoft Azure. DATAGROP modernizes and operates the entire IT landscape of the customer. The combination of technical excellence and a partnership-based approach at eye level has convinced the new customer to enter a longer-term collaboration.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.



Investor Contact

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations

anke.banaschewski@datagroup.de

Press Contact

Sarah Berger-Niemann

Corporate Communications

presse@datagroup.de