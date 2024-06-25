EQS-News: Date set for Annual General Meeting

25.06.2024 10:42:22

Corporate News from 25 June 2024

 

HMS Bergbau AG: Date set for Annual General Meeting

 

  • Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 August 2024
  • 2024 forecast: Sales of EUR 1.3 billion; EBITDA in the double-digit million euro range

 

Berlin, 25 June 2024: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, today announced the date for its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on 13 August 2024 as a virtual Annual General Meeting.

 

HMS Bergbau AG also confirms its forecast for the 2024 financial year of expected sales in the order of EUR 1.3 billion and a positive EBITDA in the lower double-digit million euro range despite lower raw material prices. In the view of the management, the sustained positive upward trend in the raw materials markets remains intact.

The driver of the current operating success is the steady expansion in HMS Bergbau AG’s market position in various regional markets and the positive progress made in the transformation from a coal trader to an international commodities trading and marketing group.

To take advantage of the market’s tremendous potential, HMS Bergbau AG is currently examining the option to issue a new corporate bond, tentatively in the second half of 2024. For this reason, ICF BANK AG has been commissioned to carry out a market sounding. The HMS Bergbau management will make its final decision based on investor feedback and the prevailing market environment. 

 

The Management Board

 

 

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG, Berlin, is one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany. Its core business is the international purchase and sale of raw materials such as coal products, cement, ores and fertilisers. Its customers include well-known international industrial consumers, energy traders and producers, to whom the raw materials are delivered in time worldwide. Primarily operating in Asia, Africa and Europe, HMS Bergbau AG, also develops first-class raw material reserves.

In addition, the Company provides customers solutions to complex transport issues. Founded in 1995, HMS Bergbau AG is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

.


Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com

HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com

