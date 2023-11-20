|
20.11.2023 07:30:04
EQS-News: Delignit AG strengthens market position in the motor caravan business thanks to development contract in a challenging market environment
Delignit AG
Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Market Report
Delignit AG strengthens market position in the motor caravan business thanks to development contract in a challenging market environment
Blomberg, 20 November 2023. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions, is confronted at the end of the year with an unpredictable and significant reduction in call offs in an ongoing series supply contract from the motor caravan business. Following rapid industry growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, this currently leads to an abrupt counter-movement. However, Delignit AG can also set positive impulses. For the first time, the company has been able to acquire a development contract for a motor caravan model. The order’s goal is to implement improvements on current equipment components and also to adapt the motor caravan’s interior to new legal requirements. The developments are to be implemented by the end of 2024 and integrated into the series. The contract reaches a total volume in the low single-digit million range when all order options are called upon, underlining Delignit AG's excellent positioning in the motor caravan industry.
Thanks to a still resilient business in the important core business of the commercial vehicle industry, the members of the Management Board expect that the original revenue guidance of 88 million euros can be maintained at the lower end of the range of 84 to 88 million euros. After revenues of 75.4 million euros were reported last year, the dynamic, double-digit growth course of the past is to be continued in the fiscal year 2023. In terms of profitability, the company is expected to move towards the lower end of the guidance range due to the call-off reduction in the motor caravan business.
Based on the long-term oriented business model of the Delignit Group in conjunction with an order backlog that extends well into the next decade, the Management Board expects to be able to continue the resilient growth course of the past years in the coming years as well. In view of the still high market demand and maintaining a solid capital structure, the Delignit Group continues to drive forward preparations for a focused expansion and automation of production capacities.
About the Delignit Group:
The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.
Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is carbon-neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information is available online at www.delignit.com.
20.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1776665 20.11.2023 CET/CEST
