EQS-News: Delignit AG achieves half-year revenue of € 33.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 6.2 % in a challenging market environment

Blomberg, August 22, 2025. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, achieved consolidated revenue of €33.7 million in the first half of the year (previous year: €36.7 million), which corresponds to a year-on-year decline in revenue of around 8.2%. In terms of profitability, the Delignit Group generated EBITDA of around €2.1 million (previous year: €2.3 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 6.2% (previous year: 6.4%). Thus, despite declining revenue and further increases in material and wage costs, relative profitability was maintained thanks to the cost-cutting program initiated at an early stage.



The decline in revenue results out of the automotive target market. Although there was significant growth of 17.2% compared to the last half-year of the previous year, almost all product groups showed declines compared to the first six months of the previous year, as major OEM series delivery contracts in the light commercial vehicle industry and in the caravan sector fell short of the agreed contract volumes. In the target market of Technological Applications, the revenue level, which had already nearly doubled in the previous year, was maintained. In particular, applications for high-density materials for the expansion of energy infrastructure are experiencing high demand. The company's strong balance sheet structure remains unchanged, demonstrating high resilience with an equity ratio of 76.1% and net cash of around €4.2 million.



In line with current market developments, the Delignit Group anticipates that the situation regarding call-offs under OEM series supply contracts will remain tense, particularly for the rest of the summer. In order to achieve the revenue guidance, the motor caravan business and the light commercial vehicle market in particular will need to stabilize significantly in the coming months. The positive business development in the Technological Applications business should continue to support the stabilization of revenue levels. The ambitious goal of moderate growth in line with the guidance of around €68 million in revenues and an EBITDA margin of 6 to 7% therefore remains the target.



The full 2025 half-year report will be published on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and presented by the Management Board in a digital earnings call. Registration for the earnings call is available on the company's website www.delignit.com in the Investor Relations section, where the report will also be published.



About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

Delignit material is predominantly based on European hardwood, is carbon-neutral in its life cycle and therefore ecologically superior to non-regenerative materials. The use of the Delignit material therefore improves the environmental performance of customer products and meets their increasing ecological requirements. The company was founded over 200 years ago. Delignit AG is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available online at



Contact:

Delignit AG

Königswinkel 2-6

32825 Blomberg

Tel. +49 5235 966-145

Fax +49 5235 966-351

eMail: ir@delignit.com

