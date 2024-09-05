|
05.09.2024 08:00:06
EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop returns to the SDAX
|
EQS-News: Deutsche Euroshop AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche EuroShop returns to the SDAX
Hamburg, 5 September 2024 - Shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop AG (DES) is returning to the SDAX after a two-year absence. This was decided by Deutsche Börse as part of its regular review of the small cap index. With its inclusion, DES is one of the 70 most liquid and largest listed companies in Germany below the Dax and MDAX, measured by the market capitalisation of the shares in free float. Admission to the SDAX will take effect on 23 September 2024.
The return to the SDAX represents an important milestone in the stock market history of Deutsche EuroShop since its IPO in 2001. DES was first included in the SDAX from 2003 to 2004 and was subsequently a member of the MDAX for 15 years. In 2019, a higher market capitalisation of the free float in other companies led to the DES share being listed in the SDAX again until September 2022. Following the successful takeover bid by Oaktree and CURA, DES had to leave the SDAX, but continued to fulfil the high transparency requirements of the Prime Standard and international investors.
“The renewed inclusion in the SDAX will further stimulate interest in our share and put our strategic and operational progress in the spotlight. It is a special recognition for the work of the entire DES team since the takeover two years ago and for our professional and transparent investor relations work. Continuity and reliability are key components of our corporate value system,” commented Hans-Peter Kneip, CEO and CFO of Deutsche EuroShop.
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
Contact:
05.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
|Heegbarg 36
|22391 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 413 579-29
|E-mail:
|ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-euroshop.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
|WKN:
|748020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1981863
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1981863 05.09.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Nachrichten
|
05.09.24
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop returns to the SDAX (EQS Group)
|
05.09.24
|EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop kehrt in den SDAX zurück (EQS Group)
|
02.09.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
02.09.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
26.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
26.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.08.24
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Deutsche Euroshop AGmehr Analysen
|10.11.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Warburg Research
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Add
|Baader Bank
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Add
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Warburg Research
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Add
|Baader Bank
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Add
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Add
|Baader Bank
|08.09.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Add
|Baader Bank
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Reduce
|Baader Bank
|10.11.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Warburg Research
|22.03.23
|Deutsche Euroshop Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Euroshop AG
|23,50
|1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.