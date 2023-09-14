EQS-News: Dheeraj Bhatia to become Member of the Executive Board responsible for terminals at Hapag-Lloyd

14.09.2023 09:30:22

Dheeraj Bhatia to become Member of the Executive Board responsible for terminals at Hapag-Lloyd

Dheeraj Bhatia to become Member of the Executive Board responsible for terminals at Hapag-Lloyd

Dheeraj Bhatia to become Member of the Executive Board responsible for terminals at Hapag-Lloyd

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has appointed Dheeraj Bhatia to the companys Executive Board effective 1 January 2024. He will also become CEO of the new Rotterdam-based Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding, in which Hapag-Lloyd AGs infrastructure holdings will be pooled.

Bhatia has more than 20 years of experience in the container shipping business. During this time, he has held several international management positions, including at Norasia Container Lines Limited and CSAV. In 2014, Bhatia joined Hapag-Lloyd as Managing Director and initially headed Area India. Since 2018, he has been based in Dubai and serving as Senior Managing Director of Region Middle East. At the same time, he has been a member of Hapag-Lloyds Executive Committee.

With Dheeraj Bhatias appointment, we are gaining a proven expert in container shipping for the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG. Thanks to his international experience, the Supervisory Board is firmly convinced that the development, expansion and integration of our terminal portfolio will be in the best of hands, said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

A new Terminal & Infrastructure portfolio will be established on the Executive Board. Bhatia will thus be the first indian national as well as the fifth member of the Executive Board alongside CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, CIO/CHRO Donya-
Florence Amer, CFO/CPO Mark Frese and COO Dr Maximilian Rothkopf.
 

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 258 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.9 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the worlds leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 135 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 115 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Companys forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123

