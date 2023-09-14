|
14.09.2023 09:30:22
EQS-News: Dheeraj Bhatia to become Member of the Executive Board responsible for terminals at Hapag-Lloyd
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Dheeraj Bhatia to become Member of the Executive Board responsible for terminals at Hapag-Lloyd
The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has appointed Dheeraj Bhatia to the companys Executive Board effective 1 January 2024. He will also become CEO of the new Rotterdam-based Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding, in which Hapag-Lloyd AGs infrastructure holdings will be pooled.
With Dheeraj Bhatias appointment, we are gaining a proven expert in container shipping for the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG. Thanks to his international experience, the Supervisory Board is firmly convinced that the development, expansion and integration of our terminal portfolio will be in the best of hands, said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
A new Terminal & Infrastructure portfolio will be established on the Executive Board. Bhatia will thus be the first indian national as well as the fifth member of the Executive Board alongside CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, CIO/CHRO Donya-
