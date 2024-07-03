EQS-News: E-mobility picks up speed: Another major order for intelligent wallboxes goes into production

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous

E-mobility picks up speed: Another major order for intelligent wallboxes goes into production



03.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, 03.07.2024: Kontron AG, a leading global provider of IoT technology, is entering the production and delivery phase of a major new order for intelligent charging systems for electric cars. The customer is a leading German automobile manufacturer. The smart wall boxes are being developed and manufactured for the European and Chinese markets.

The order consists of the development and delivery of a new generation of intelligent, fully networked charging systems. Series production with an order volume of 120 million euros will begin in Q3 2024 and run until 2028. IoT specialist Kontron is relying on the expertise of its subsidiary eSystems, a manufacturer of innovative charging systems, to develop the intelligent charging solution. eSystems was acquired at the beginning of the year as part of the KATEK takeover. This is Kontron's second major project for intelligent wallboxes in a short period. In May 2024, the company received approval to supply smart charging systems worth at least EUR 200 million. "These major orders show: Our ’smart charging’ business unit is a central and extremely value-adding component in our portfolio," explains Kontron CEO Hannes Niederhauser. "With this new project, we are further strengthening our growth in this forward-looking area."

The new order continues and expands eSystems' long-standing partnership with the leading manufacturer of premium vehicles. From July 2024, eSystems will supply charging systems that meet the requirements of the European market as well as those developed specifically for the Chinese market.

The new wallbox is based on the proven ghostONE platform. It is fully networked via Ethernet, LTE, WiFi, EEBUS, MODBUS/TCP, OCPP and ISO15118. "Our fully networked wallbox can facilitate 'next level smart charging'," says eSystems Managing Director Jochen Paukert. "Charging an electric car is not just a matter of filling it up with electricity. Our wallbox enables the safe integration of renewable energy into the grid, the use of own PV power and the reduction of costs by means of dynamic tariffs." The wallboxes also meet the highest security requirements for data and are supplied with updates remotely.





Follow Kontron:

Kontron on LinkedIn

Kontron on Twitter

News about Kontron can also be found on the official Kontron blog

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Media Contact

Barbara Jeitler

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 1 80191 1199

ir@kontron.com



Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 151 151 9388 149

group-pr@kontron.com







Copyright © 2024 Kontron. All rights reserved. All information is provided for information purposes only and is not legally binding. The information has been carefully checked and has been compiled to the best of our knowledge and in good faith. However, no responsibility is accepted for any inaccuracy. Kontron and the Kontron logo as well as all other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are recognised as such. Technical specifications are subject to change without notice.