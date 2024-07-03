|
EQS-News: E-mobility picks up speed: Another major order for intelligent wallboxes goes into production
Kontron AG
Linz, 03.07.2024: Kontron AG, a leading global provider of IoT technology, is entering the production and delivery phase of a major new order for intelligent charging systems for electric cars. The customer is a leading German automobile manufacturer. The smart wall boxes are being developed and manufactured for the European and Chinese markets.
The order consists of the development and delivery of a new generation of intelligent, fully networked charging systems. Series production with an order volume of 120 million euros will begin in Q3 2024 and run until 2028. IoT specialist Kontron is relying on the expertise of its subsidiary eSystems, a manufacturer of innovative charging systems, to develop the intelligent charging solution. eSystems was acquired at the beginning of the year as part of the KATEK takeover. This is Kontron's second major project for intelligent wallboxes in a short period. In May 2024, the company received approval to supply smart charging systems worth at least EUR 200 million. "These major orders show: Our ’smart charging’ business unit is a central and extremely value-adding component in our portfolio," explains Kontron CEO Hannes Niederhauser. "With this new project, we are further strengthening our growth in this forward-looking area."
The new order continues and expands eSystems' long-standing partnership with the leading manufacturer of premium vehicles. From July 2024, eSystems will supply charging systems that meet the requirements of the European market as well as those developed specifically for the Chinese market.
The new wallbox is based on the proven ghostONE platform. It is fully networked via Ethernet, LTE, WiFi, EEBUS, MODBUS/TCP, OCPP and ISO15118. "Our fully networked wallbox can facilitate 'next level smart charging'," says eSystems Managing Director Jochen Paukert. "Charging an electric car is not just a matter of filling it up with electricity. Our wallbox enables the safe integration of renewable energy into the grid, the use of own PV power and the reduction of costs by means of dynamic tariffs." The wallboxes also meet the highest security requirements for data and are supplied with updates remotely.
About Kontron
Media Contact
