EQS-News: Early contract extension for Chief Financial Officer of Westwing Group SE

Early contract extension for Chief Financial Officer of Westwing Group SE

Munich, 6 November 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Westwing Group SE has decided to extend the contract of the current Chief Financial Officer, Sebastian Westrich, ahead of schedule. Sebastian Westrich's new term of office will run until the end of 2029.

Together with the CEO and the rest of the management team, Sebastian Westrich has successfully implemented the first two phases of the three-step value creation plan to unlock the full value potential of Westwing. In the current third phase, the focus is on positioning Westwing as the leading premium one-stop destination for Home & Living, driving growth and increasing profitability.

Christoph Barchewitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, comments on behalf of the Supervisory Board:

“Since joining the company in August 2023, Sebastian Westrich has played a key role in driving the company's positive development. The early contract extension is an expression of our confidence in him and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their continued trust in me. I look forward to working closely with our CEO, the broader management team and our passionate employees to continue delivering on our transformation plan – with a clear focus on unlocking Westwing’s full value potential,” said Sebastian Westrich.