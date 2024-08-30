|
EQS-News: EDAG Group in the first half year 2024 solid in a challenging market environment
EQS-News: EDAG Engineering Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Press release
At Group level, revenues of EUR 429.2 million were 1.8 percent above previous year’s level of EUR 421.6 million. This growth was largely driven by developments in the Production Solutions segment, which increased its revenue by stellar 26.3 percent. Vehicle Engineering was able to increase revenue marginally. Electrics/Electronics was unable to maintain the positive development of the previous quarters and recorded a decline of 2.7 percent. This occurred in the context of lower call-offs of individual OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, partly due to strategic realignments in some areas in this segment.
At EUR 21.8 million Group EBIT was below the previous year’s figure of EUR 24.9 million. Adjusted Group EBIT also amounted to EUR 21.8 million (previous year: EUR 23.5 million). At 5.1 percent, the EBIT margin was below the previous year’s figure of 5.9 percent; the adjusted EBIT margin was 5.1 percent (previous year: 5.6 percent). All three segments made a positive contribution to earnings in the first six months of the year. Considering the challenges of the difficult market environment, performance in the first half of the year was satisfactory.
About the EDAG Group
The EDAG Group is a globally leading, independent engineering services provider that combines excellent engineering with the latest technology trends.
With a global network of some 70 branches, the EDAG Group realizes projects in the Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions segments. Drawing on more than 50 years of engineering experience, EDAG's proprietary 360-degree development approach has become a hallmark of quality in the holistic development of vehicles and smart factories. The company's interdisciplinary expertise in the areas of software and digitization provides it with crucial skills to actively shape dynamic transformation processes as an innovative partner.
With an interdisciplinary team of around 9,000 experts, the EDAG Group develops unique mobility and industrial solutions for customers that include the world's leading automotive and non-automotive companies. The company is listed on the stock exchange since 2015 and generated revenues of € 844 million in 2023.
For more information, see the EDAG Group website: www.edag.com
Contacts:
Public Relations
Investor Relations
Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the EDAG Executive Board and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance, involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not be accurate. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EDAG to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. EDAG does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.
