EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor puts Scottish Pines Burn wind park into operation

Energiekontor puts Scottish Pines Burn wind park into operation

Bremen, 17 October 2024 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, has successfully commissioned the Scottish Pines Burn wind park, which had been sold to Capital Dynamics in spring 2022, and will take over its operational management in future.

In spring 2022, Energiekontor sold the Scottish Pines Burn wind park project to Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm and key player in renewable energy investments –the third transaction that both parties had realised as part of their long-standing partnership. The project is a subsidy-free wind park project in the Scottish Borders with a total generation capacity of 33.6 megawatts. Energiekontor developed the wind park, supervised the construction activities until commissioning and will take over its operational management in the future.

A total of seven Nordex N133 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 4.8 megawatts each have been installed and commissioned at the site. The individual turbines have a hub height of 83 metres and a rotor diameter of 133 metres. The wind park is expected to produce an average of around 92 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, which corresponds to around eight per cent of Sainsbury's annual energy requirements. Sainsbury's, one of the UK's largest chains of supermarkets, had already signed an agreement in summer 2022 to purchase 100 per cent of the electricity generated by the Pines Burn wind park.

„We are delighted to have successfully realised another important infrastructure project in Scotland, which we will continue to support by managing its operations. Finalising this project would not have been possible without the support and patience of local residents and communities, for which we would like to express our sincere thanks. Together with Capital Dynamics and Sainsbury's, we are thus contributing to the UK achieving its Net Zero goal. As a developer and operator of wind and solar projects, we will continue to consistently drive forward the realisation of our well-filled project pipeline in Scotland in the coming months and years”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG.

“We are excited to collaborate once again with Energiekontor, a valued partner in our mission to advance clean energy. Together, we have successfully introduced a new, cost-effective source of renewable energy to the UK’s grid, marking another step towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. This partnership highlights the private sector’s essential role in accelerating the energy transition, and we look forward to driving further impactful projects with Energiekontor”, commented Barney Coles, Managing Director, Co-head of Clean Energy at Capital Dynamics.

About Energiekontor AG

For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 38 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of more than 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. More than 230 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising over 160 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of about 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX and the TecDax of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets, including private equity (primaries, secondaries and direct investments) and clean energy.

Established in 1988, the Firm has extensive knowledge and experience developing solutions tailored to meet the exacting needs of a diverse and global client base of institutional and private wealth investors. Capital Dynamics oversees more than 14 billion US dollars in assets under management and advisement[1], and employs approximately 150 professionals globally across 13 offices in Europe, North America, and Asia.

Capital Dynamics is a recognized industry leader in responsible investment, receiving top marks (Five Stars) from PRI across all categories and investment strategies, as well as in GRESB benchmarking for its clean energy strategy.

For more information, please visit: www.capdyn.com

[1]As at 30 June 2024. Assets under management are calculated based on the total commitments as of the final closing date for all funds currently managed by Capital Dynamics, including amounts that have been distributed. Assets under advisement includes assets for which Capital Dynamics provides services such as reporting, monitoring and risk management.