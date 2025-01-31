EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives building permits for four wind park projects in Scotland and Germany

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives building permits for four wind park projects in Scotland and Germany



31.01.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Energiekontor receives building permits for four wind park projects in Scotland and Germany

Bremen, 31 January 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, was granted building permits for four wind park projects with a total generation capacity of more than 220 megawatts in Scotland and Germany in January 2025, thus further expanding its UK project pipeline in particular.

At the beginning of January 2025, Energiekontor received its first building permit of the current financial year for a wind park project in the north of Scotland. This will have up to 11 wind turbines with a maximum tip height of 200 metres, a total nominal output of around 73 megawatts and an additional battery storage option of five megawatts. A further building permit was granted for a wind park project in the south of Scotland. With up to eight wind turbines, each with a maximum tip height of around 150 metres, the park will have a total generation capacity of around 38 megawatts. A third building permit was also granted for a wind park project in the south of Scotland. This is to comprise up to 14 wind turbines with a maximum tip height of 200 metres each and a total generation capacity of around 98 megawatts. Energiekontor also received a building permit for a wind park project in Lower Saxony, Germany, with a total nominal output of around 15 megawatts.

“This is very good news,” says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. “The building permits for these four projects are the result of years of planning and intensive work, primarily by our British and German colleagues. This means that our Scottish project pipeline is fuller than ever before. We now have 17 building permits in the United Kingdom with a total capacity of more than 800 megawatts. This represents a valuable contribution towards the expansion of our business and a good start to the new financial year, for which we have a lot planned.”

About Energiekontor AG

For over 30 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a nominal power of almost 400 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 220 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising over 160 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.4 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.0 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.0 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

