EQS-News: EuroTeleSites Reports Strong Financial Performance after 100 Operating Days

EuroTeleSites Reports Strong Financial Performance after 100 Operating Days



13.02.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Highlights of the Financial Year 2023 (September 22 – December 31) Listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since September 22, 2023 Positive analyst estimations at around 5 Euro per share

Macro Towers: 13.465 with a tenancy ratio of 1.23

Revenues: 71.9 mEUR. EuroTeleSites benefited from the Master Lease Agreement with A1 Group

EBITDAaL: 40.1 mEUR, margin 56%. In line with expectations.

Free Cashflow: 17.2 mEUR.

Capex: Amounted to 27.3 mEUR. Driven by an asset deal, and strongest completion of new sites within a year. 122 sites were completed in 2ndHY23, and 118 sites were added through asset deal from A1. For more information, visit the website: https://eurotelesites.com/investor-relations/ Best regards, EuroTeleSites Investor Relation Team Investor.relations@eurotelesites.com

