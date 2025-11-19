EQS-News: Exascale milestone for Europe: JUPITER officially Europe's fastest supercomputer – ParTec delivers key architecture and efficiency technologies

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Alliance

Exascale milestone for Europe: JUPITER officially Europe's fastest supercomputer – ParTec delivers key architecture and efficiency technologies



19.11.2025 / 13:31 CET/CEST

Exascale milestone for Europe: JUPITER officially Europe's fastest supercomputer – ParTec delivers key architecture and efficiency technologies

Munich, November 19, 2025 – Developed and built by ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) and Eviden, the JUPITER supercomputer is the first supercomputer in Europe to officially reach 1 ExaFlop/s. It is also the most energy-efficient Exascale system worldwide. JUPITER is a powerful example of how innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand. On the newly released TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, published at the Supercomputing Conference in St. Louis (SC25), JUPITER ranks fourth. This makes it the fastest supercomputer in Germany and Europe. With its performance of 1 ExaFlop/s, JUPITER marks a milestone for Europe’s digital sovereignty.

As announced by Research Centre Jülich in its press release, JUPITER (Joint Undertaking Pioneer for Innovative and Transformative Exascale Research) is the first European supercomputer to surpass the threshold of 1 ExaFlop/s (64-bit precision) – equivalent to one trillion computing operations per second, or a “1” followed by 18 zeros. This technological breakthrough lays essential groundwork for the advancement of HPC, AI, and large-scale simulation technologies. JUPITER was developed and procured in collaboration with the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) and the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU).

ParTec’s leading role

JUPITER relies on ParTec’s patented dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) and the JUPITER Management Stack (JMS) as its core technical foundation. Both are built upon ParTec’s ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, highlighting the company’s leading role in developing and providing the key technologies that make Exascale performance and high energy efficiency possible.

Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG, says: "With JUPITER, we are demonstrating that European high-performance computers are not only able to compete at the top end of the global market, but can also lead the way in terms of efficiency and architectural approach. ParTec's modular technology forms the foundation of this success and confirms our path toward a scalable, sustainable, and sovereign European HPC infrastructure. Our technology is found in the world's leading products for the most powerful AI supercomputers. That makes us particularly proud."

JUPITER represents a major step forward for ParTec AG in expanding its technology portfolio. The modular architecture, which allows for customizability, scalability, flexibility of configuration, and energy-efficiency advantages, lays the foundation for the next generation of supercomputers – powerful, sustainable, and distinctly European.

Additional recognition and achievements

JUPITER also received international recognition with the HPCwire Readers' Choice Award in the “Top Supercomputing Achievement” category, proving that Europe is capable of competing on equal terms with global technology centers.

Completing the project in less than two years after the contract was signed in 2023 highlights the ability of ParTec and all project partners to deliver complex and highly scalable computing architectures within exceptionally short timeframes. All partners made significant contributions to the construction of this modular data center.

At lower numerical precision – such as in AI model training – JUPITER achieves a theoretical performance of over 40 ExaFlop/s (8-bit calculations).

JUPITER is already delivering early scientific successes: more than 100 research projects are running on the system, including the simulation of a universal 50-qubit quantum computer and a global Earth system model at 1-km resolution, previously considered computationally unattainable. These early results already demonstrate the new possibilities that Exascale systems open up for research and industry.

20-year partnership with Forschungszentrum Jülich

The realization of JUPITER builds on more than 20 years of technological and trusted cooperation between ParTec and Forschungszentrum Jülich. Systems such as JUROPA, JURECA, JUWELS, and the JUWELS Booster laid the foundations for the modular architecture now implemented in JUPITER. JUPITER is the first European supercomputer to apply this modular technology at Exascale magnitude.

Funding

JUPITER is funded 50% by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and 25% each by the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR) and the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (MKW NRW) through the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (GCS). The system is operated at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) at Forschungszentrum Jülich. It forms the core of a European strategy aimed at strengthening technological sovereignty in high-performance computing and laying the foundation for future AI and quantum innovations.

Further information and the press release can be found at: https://www.fz-juelich.de/en/news/archive/press-release/2025/europes-first-supercomputer-reaches-1-exaflop-s

Background:

ParTec AG has already contributed to numerous supercomputers in Europe.

At Forschungszentrum Jülich:

JUROPA ranked #10 in the Top500 list (June 2009)

ranked #10 in the Top500 list (June 2009) JURECA ranked #50 in the Top500 list (November 2011; first modular HPL run worldwide)

ranked #50 in the Top500 list (November 2011; first modular HPL run worldwide) JUWELS ranked #7 / #43 on the Top500 list (November 2020, June 2025)

ranked #7 / #43 on the Top500 list (November 2020, June 2025) JURECA Data Centric Module ranked #43 / #154 on the Top500 list (November 2021, June 2025)

Data Centric Module ranked #43 / #154 on the Top500 list (November 2021, June 2025) JEDI ranked #1 on the Green500 list three times (June 2024, November 2024, June 2025)

International in Europe:

Leonardo at CINECA, Italy, ranked #4 / #10 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025)

at CINECA, Italy, ranked #4 / #10 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025) MareNostrum 5 at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain, ranked #8 / #14 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025)

at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain, ranked #8 / #14 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025) MeluXina, Luxembourg's national AI-optimized HPC supercomputer

About ParTec

ParTec AG specializes in the development, configuration, installation, and operation of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC), along with the associated system software. The company also offers consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite, which was developed and is maintained by ParTec, have proven particularly well suited to the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence. Further information can be found at: www.par-tec.com.

Investor Relations:

Anna Lehmann

E-Mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann

E-Mail: partec@edicto.de