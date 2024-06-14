Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 19:06:22

EQS-News: Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024 - All proposals of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the General Meeting

EQS-News: ESGTI AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 June 2024 - All proposals of the Board of Directors were confirmed by the General Meeting

14.06.2024 / 19:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Huenenberg, 13 June 2024 - At yesterday's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the ESGTI AG (Ticker: ESGTI) the shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In order to enable all shareholders to participate in the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Extraordinary General Meeting both in person and by video conference. A total of 13,798,412 votes, or 53.10% of the shares issued, were represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The annual report, the annual financial statements in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations and the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS 2022/2023 as well as the remuneration report were approved. The Annual General Meeting approved the balance sheet loss to be carried forward to the new account. The General Meeting discharged the Board of Directors for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The General Meeting then resolved to split the current share capital of CHF 40,537,175.64, divided into 25,985,369 registered shares at CHF 1.56 each, into 155,912,214 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.26 each. In addition, the General Meeting approved the general revision of the company's Articles of Association of 27 July 2022 so that they comply with the new company law that came into force on 1 January 2023. In particular, the General Meeting resolved to cancel the previous authorized capital and instead introduce a capital band and conditional capital.

The General Meeting also took note of the delisting of the company from the BX Swiss as of July 4, 2024,
in accordance with the decision of the BX Swiss of May 3, 2024.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, President of the Board of Directors
Email: general-meeting@esgti.com, Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60

About ESGTI Ltd.
ESGTI AG is an investment company based in Switzerland. Founded in 2009, the company invests based on ESG principles. The shares of ESGTI AG (ISIN: CH0298294981) have been listed on the BX Swiss since 1 October 2021.

 

14.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: investors@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
EQS News ID: 1925947

 
End of News EQS News Service

1925947  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925947&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ESGTI AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ESGTI AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ESGTI AG 0,50 0,00% ESGTI AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot nach zeitweisem Fall unter 18.000 Punkte -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenfalls abwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.