|
01.09.2023 07:29:54
EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG: Fielmann Group closes US acquisition of SVS Vision, upgrades FY2023 prognosis
|
EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Forecast
Fielmann Group closes US acquisition of SVS Vision, upgrades FY2023 prognosis
German optical retailer expects strong growth of +13% over last year for FY2023
Marc Fielmann, CEO of Fielmann Group: Fielmanns purpose is to help everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. With SVS Vision and Befitting we are thrilled to welcome 676 new colleagues who join our family business. Together we embark on a journey that will re-define what US consumers can expect of eyecare and eyewear.
Lukas Ruecker, CEO of Fielmann USA, Inc.: Over its 50 year history, the Fielmann Group has shaped the European eyewear market with its signature customer centricity. Now that we closed on SVS Vision, known for its friendly service, great people and longstanding heritage, we can integrate it with Befittings exceptional digital platform and outstanding talent. Together, they will provide an empowering experience for US customers.
Fielmann Group raises FY2023 outlook
In an environment shaped by high Inflation and low consumer confidence levels, the Fielmann Group is developing favourably as customers opt for the price leader. Considering the strong performance in our existing European markets and the contribution of our new acquisitions in the United States of America, we upgrade our outlook for 2023: We expect external sales (incl. VAT and inventory changes) of about 2.3 billion. This corresponds to about +13% growth over last year (previously: 7 to 10% over last year). Consolidated sales are expected to reach approximately 2.0 billion. EBITDA is planned to grow disproportionately, reaching a value of about 400 million (+18% over last year; previously 9 to 21% over last year). Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to reach more than 190 million, corresponding to a growth of +18% as well.
Looking forward, we are optimistic that our Vision 2025 investments will continue to drive our topline growth while our Cost Leadership Program puts us on track to reach the margin levels communicated as part of our Vision 2025 strategic growth plan.
Hamburg, Germany, 1 September 2023
Fielmann Group AG
The Management Board
About the Fielmann Group:
The Fielmann Group is a German family business that serves 28 million customers via its omnichannel platform consisting of digital sales channels and about 1,000 retail stores. Founded in 1972, it is led by Marc Fielmann, representing the second generation of the Fielmann Family who still owns the majority of the companys stock. By making fashionable eyewear affordable and staying true to its customer-centric values, the Fielmann Group is consistently reaching customer satisfaction and retention rates of more than 90% and has to-date fitted more than 170 million pairs of individual prescription glasses. The family business employs about 23,000 people worldwide.
About SVS Vision:
SVS Vision is an optical retailer based in Mt. Clemens, MI, USA. The company is the market leader in the state of Michigan and operates a total of more than 80 stores across 9 US states. The business employs around 650 people and generated more than US$100 million in external sales in FY2022. SVS Vision also owns and operates its own optical laboratory as well as a vision insurance.
About Befitting:
Befitting (Eyevious Style, Inc.) is a technology provider and online optical retailer that makes eyewear shopping with vision insurance fun and easy. The company employs 26 specialists in Canada and the United States.
Further information:
Katrin Carstens · Director Communication & PR · presse@fielmann.com · +49 40 270 76-5907
Ulrich Brockmann · Director IR · investorrelations@fielmann.com · +49 40 270 76-442
01.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fielmann Group AG
|Weidestrasse 118 a
|22083 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 270 76-0
|Fax:
|+49 40 270 76-390
|Internet:
|www.fielmann-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005772206
|WKN:
|577220
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1714179
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1714179 01.09.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fielmann AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fielmann AGmehr Analysen
|31.08.23
|Fielmann Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.08.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.08.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.07.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|31.08.23
|Fielmann Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.08.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.08.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.07.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.07.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|27.04.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.03.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.02.23
|Fielmann Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.02.23
|Fielmann Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.01.23
|Fielmann Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.12.22
|Fielmann Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.11.22
|Fielmann Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.22
|Fielmann Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|31.08.23
|Fielmann Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.08.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|28.08.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.23
|Fielmann Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fielmann AG
|47,02
|8,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.