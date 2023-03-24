EQS-News: freenet confirms 2022 preliminary results, dividend proposal of 1.68 euros and 2023 guidance

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend

freenet confirms 2022 preliminary results, dividend proposal of 1.68 euros and 2023 guidance



24.03.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





freenet confirms 2022 preliminary results, dividend proposal of 1.68 euros and 2023 guidance



Büdelsdorf, 24 March 2023 - Following the adoption of the annual financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31December 2022, and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board confirms the 2022 preliminary results published on 23 February 2023, the dividend proposal of 1.68 euros and the 2023 guidance.

2022 Annual Report of freenet AG for Download

All information relating to the 2022 Annual Report can be found at fn.de/2022fy. This includes statements by all members of the freenet Executive Board on the past financial year and on the implementation level of the "freenet 2025" ambition.

Contact

freenet AG

Investor Relations & ESG Reporting

Tel.: +49 (0) 40/ 513 06 778

Mail: ir@freenet.ag

Internet: fn.de/investors