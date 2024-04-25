EQS-News: FRIWO AG with changes to the Management Board

EQS-News: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

FRIWO AG with changes to the Management Board

Roald Gréboval will become a new member of the company's Executive Board from May 1, 2024

Predecessor Dr. Walter Demmelhuber leaves FRIWO for personal reasons

Ostbevern, April 25, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of FRIWO AG – an international manufacturer of technically leading chargers and e-drive solutions – has appointed Roald Gréboval as a new member of the company's Executive Board with effect from May 1, 2024. His responsibilities include the Group's global sales activities for the core business. He succeeds Dr. Walter Demmelhuber, who has stepped down from the Executive Board for personal reasons. Roald Gréboval complements the existing Management Board team with CEO Rolf Schwirz, who remains responsible for R&D, Sales e-drives and international expansion with a focus on India, and the CFO Oliver Freund.

"We are delighted to have Roald Gréboval, an internationally experienced industry and technology expert, join the Management Board of FRIWO AG. His many years of expertise in the implementation of growth strategies, particularly in innovative technology applications, which also characterize FRIWO, are particularly noteworthy. This will further strengthen the company's growth trajectory as a leading global provider of power supply and charging solutions as well as e-mobility system solutions. I would also like to thank Dr. Walter Demmelhuber on behalf of my colleagues on the Supervisory Board for his commitment," said Richard Ramsauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FRIWO AG, commenting on the appointments.



Professional milestones Roald Gréboval

Roald Gréboval (52) holds a Master's degree in energy technology and a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He has more than 25 years of industrial and management experience in international companies with a focus on the technology and mobility sector. Most recently, he spent a total of five years as Managing Director of global rail activities and Head of Sales Europe at the Luminator Technology Group, a globally successful supplier of technology solutions for passenger information and video surveillance systems. Prior to this, he spent around six years as Director of Market Development at Schaltbau Holding AG, a leading technology partner for the safety and availability of rail and direct current, which was listed on the stock exchange at the time. Prior to that, he held various management positions for around eight years at the French company COMPIN, an international Tier 1 system supplier.

Further information on the company can be found on FRIWO’s investor relations pages at: https://www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/

About FRIWO:

FRIWO AG, listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Ostbevern/Westphalia, is an international manufacturer of technically leading chargers and e-drive solutions. FRIWO offers a whole range of applications with customized systems from a single source. Founded in 1971, the company has evolved from a supplier of power supply products to a full-range provider of sophisticated and customized solutions for electromobility. Today, the product portfolio includes not only high-quality power supply solutions, but also battery charging solutions for a wide range of applications. In addition, all components of a modern electric drive solution are also available: from the display to the motor control and drive unit to the control software. With modern development centres, production facilities and sales locations in Europe, Asia and the USA, FRIWO is present in all the world’s major markets. FRIWO’s most important customers are leading brands in their respective markets and rely on FRIWO products to provide their customers with the highest quality. The main shareholder of FRIWO AG is a subsidiary of VTC GmbH & Co. KG, Munich. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.friwo.com.