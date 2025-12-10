EQS-News: GeoVax Announces Addition of Renowned Global Experts to Its Scientific Advisory Board

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Announces Addition of Renowned Global Experts to Its Scientific Advisory Board



10.12.2025

Newly Appointed Members Include Leaders in Vaccine Immunology, T-Cell Science, and Clinical Research

ATLANTA, GA - December 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancers, today announced an update to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), welcoming internationally recognized experts whose work spans vaccine design, T-cell immunology, viral pathogenesis, and immunocompromised-host medicine.

This strategic expansion is designed to support GeoVax's current and future development efforts with MVA and its multi-antigen MVA vector platform for vaccines targeting biothreat pathogens and vulnerable or currently underserved populations such as those from low- and middle-income countries, and immunocompromised patients. Future additions to the GeoVax SAB will support its oncology immunotherapy pipeline.

Newly Announced SAB Members

Joining Prof. Teresa Lambe, PhD, OBE, FMedSci - Calleva Head of Vaccine Immunology, Oxford Vaccine Group / Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, whose appointment to the GeoVax SAB was previously announced, are the following:

Dr. Alessandro Sette, Dr of Biological Sciences - Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research, La Jolla Institute for Immunology

An authority in T-cell epitope mapping and immune correlates of protection, Dr. Sette leads the NIH Immune Epitope Database (IEDB) and is widely recognized by defining T-cell immunity across SARS-CoV-2, Mpox, and Ebola.

Prof. Lance Turtle, PhD, MBBS, FRCP, DTMH - Chair in Immunity and Infectious Diseases, University of Liverpool / Royal Liverpool Hospital

A clinician-scientist specializing in viral pathogenesis and post-infection immune recovery, Prof. Turtle’s research provides key translational insights into long-term immunity and emerging pathogen preparedness.

Prof. Thushan I. de Silva, MBBS, PhD, MRCP - Professor of Infectious Diseases and Immunology, University of Sheffield

An expert in human viral immunology, vaccine responses, and global immunosurveillance, Prof. de Silva leads studies across Europe, Asia, and Africa evaluating population-level vaccine immunity and viral evolution.

Dr. Joshua A. Hill, MD, FIDSA - Associate Professor, University of Washington School of Medicine / Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

A leading infectious-disease expert focusing on vaccine response in immunocompromised and transplant patients, Dr. Hill’s work aligns with GeoVax’s emphasis on protecting high-risk, under-served populations.

David Dodd, GeoVax Chairman & CEO, commented: “By assembling this exceptional team of global experts, we are further strengthening GeoVax’s position at the forefront of vaccine innovation. Their combined experience - from antigen design to human immunology and clinical translation - perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver durable, broad-spectrum protection to both global and immunocompromised populations.”

Dr. Kelly McKee, Chief Medical Officer, added: “The addition of these renowned experts ensures that our clinical strategy is guided by cutting-edge immunology insight and global research expertise. Their collaboration will be instrumental as GeoVax advances vaccines and immunotherapies designed to protect those who remain most vulnerable - particularly those in low and middle income countries (LMICs), and immunocompromised patients who have been underserved by traditional approaches or currently available vaccines”

Dr. Mark Newman, Chief Scientific Officer, stated: “This expanded SAB strengthens multiple aspects of our R&D platform. With direct input from some of the world’s most respected scientific leaders, we can ensure that our vaccine and immunotherapy candidates deliver real-world impact.”

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

