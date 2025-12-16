EQS-News: GeoVax Receives U.S. Patent Office Notice of Allowance for Broad-Spectrum COVID-19 Vaccine Design

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Receives U.S. Patent Office Notice of Allowance for Broad-Spectrum COVID-19 Vaccine Design



16.12.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST

Patent Strengthens GeoVax’s Multi-Antigen Vaccine Platform Designed to Deliver Broader, Longer-Lasting Protection and Support Future Pandemic Preparedness

ATLANTA, GA - December 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/888,131, titled “Recombinant Modified Vaccinia Ankara (rMVA) Expressing Spike, Membrane, and Envelope Proteins of SARS-CoV-2.”

This patent protects GeoVax’s novel vaccine design that uses its proprietary Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) platform to deliver three key structural proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - Spike (S), Membrane (M), and Envelope (E) - rather than relying solely on the Spike protein, as current mRNA vaccines do. By including multiple antigens, the GeoVax vaccine is designed to trigger a broader and more durable immune response, helping maintain protection even as the virus continues to evolve.

“This patent allowance is additional validation of our innovative approach to vaccine design,” said David A. Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. “Our goal has always been to move beyond single antigens delivery technologies with the intention of providing broader, longer-lasting protection - especially for vulnerable populations, such as the immunocompromised, who remain at significant risk despite widespread vaccination.”

The new patent extends GeoVax’s intellectual property portfolio covering its multi-antigen MVA vaccine platform, which supports multiple programs targeting infectious diseases. It complements the Company’s existing protection for GEO-CM04S1 currently in Phase 2 clinical trials across several patient populations. The same technology platform also underpins GeoVax’s programs for targeting smallpox and hemorrhagic fever viruses, supporting U.S. and global efforts to expand vaccine manufacturing and pandemic preparedness.

About GEO-CM04S1

GEO-CM04S1 is GeoVax’s dual-antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidate designed to stimulate both antibody and T-cell immune responses. The vaccine is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies, including use as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients, a booster for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and a durable booster for healthy adults previously vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

