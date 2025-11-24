EQS-News: GeoVax to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference



ATLANTA, GA - November 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its Chairman & CEO, David Dodd, will present at NobleCon21 - the Noble Capital Markets Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference taking place December 2-3, 2025 in Boca Raton, FL.

Presentation Details: Speaker: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO Date/Time: December 3, 2025, 3:00 pm ET Location: Florida Atlantic University Executive Education Complex, Boca Raton, FL Title: GeoVax Corporate Update

Interested investors and guests of GeoVax are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here using the discount code GOVXNOBLECON.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event. Senior GeoVax management will also host one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

