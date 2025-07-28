EQS-News: GeoVax Announces Research Program to Evaluate Needle-Free, Self-Administered GEO-MVA Vaccine Using Vaxxas Microarray Patch Technology

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Announces Research Program to Evaluate Needle-Free, Self-Administered GEO-MVA Vaccine Using Vaxxas Microarray Patch Technology



28.07.2025

Study Aims to Validate Thermostable, Self-Administered MVA-Vaccine Platform for Pandemic Preparedness and Global Immunization

ATLANTA, GA - July 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigenic vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the initiation of a research program to evaluate the immunogenicity and stability of GEO-MVA delivered via Vaxxas’ proprietary high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) platform in preclinical models.

The proof-of-concept study, conducted at the University of Queensland (UQ) under a research agreement between GeoVax and UniQuest Pty Limited (UQ’s commercialization company), will assess the immune responses, delivery efficiency, and thermostability of GEO-MVA formulated and dried onto HD-MAPs for administration in mice. HD-MAPs offer a needle-free, skin-targeted delivery approach with the potential to enhance immunogenicity and enable distribution without refrigeration.

“This program represents a potential major step forward in our strategy to expand the versatility of GeoVax’s MVA platform and meet global needs for more accessible, ruggedized, and effective vaccines,” said David Dodd, Chairman and CEO of GeoVax. “Demonstrating that GEO-MVA can be delivered via HD-MAP could lead to more potent immune responses at lower doses, greater thermostability, and eliminate the need for needles - a very compelling profile for both routine immunization and rapid deployment during outbreaks.”

If successful, the study results will support the development of a thermostable, needle-free GEO-MVA vaccine for pandemic response, biodefense stockpiling, and immunization programs in low- and middle-income countries.

The HD-MAP platform offers several potential advantages over traditional needle-and-syringe delivery, including:

Self-administration in the home, pharmacy, or vaccination hubs;

Increased patient acceptance, especially among needle-phobic individuals;

Higher immunogenicity, enabling dose-sparing;

Thermostability, reducing cold chain reliance;

Elimination of sharps waste and needle-stick injuries;

Faster deployment in emergency settings with minimal training requirements.

The Vaxxas HD-MAP platform has demonstrated enhanced immunogenicity in multiple animal model and clinical studies and is being advanced in partnerships with leading pharmaceutical, government entities and foundations. GeoVax recently received favorable scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the development of GEO-MVA. The EMA guidance supports a streamlined regulatory pathway, enabling GeoVax to pursue potential expedited development and approval pathways for GEO-MVA as an additional Mpox vaccine candidate in the EU.

The current study is supported by GeoVax and conducted by researchers led by A/Prof David Muller and Dr. Chris McMillan at the University of Queensland.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220

Investor Relations Contact:

geovax@precisionaq.com

212-698-8696

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

