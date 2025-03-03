|
EQS-News: GeoVax Highlights the Critical Role of MVA-Based Vaccines in U.S. Biodefense Strategy
GeoVax’s GEO-MVA: Strengthening U.S. Biodefense
ATLANTA, GA - March 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a leader in developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, underscores the strategic importance of its Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine platform in helping to bolster U.S. biodefense capabilities. Efforts in MVA vaccine design and manufacturing improvements align with key recommendations from the recent "Bolstering U.S. Biodefense: Recommendations For The New Administration" report, published by the Janne E. Nolan Center on Strategic Weapons at the Council on Strategic Risks, a respected think tank specializing in national security and biodefense policy. The report emphasizes the need for robust, diversified medical countermeasures to protect national and global security.
Addressing Biodefense Gaps with MVA-Based Solutions
The "Bolstering U.S. Biodefense" report highlights the urgency of strengthening U.S. preparedness against biological threats, including deliberate attacks, emerging infectious diseases, and supply chain vulnerabilities. GeoVax’s efforts towards the development of MVA-based vaccines, including GEO-MVA for vaccination against Mpox and smallpox, and efforts to transition to a next-generation manufacturing platform utilizing a continuous avian cell line, directly align with these national security objectives:
Relevance to the New HHS Administration
The transition of leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) presents a pivotal moment for vaccine policy and national preparedness. The Administration has emphasized transparency, safety, and domestic vaccine manufacturing, aligning closely with GeoVax’s mission.
Policy Action to Strengthen U.S. Biodefense
GeoVax urges policymakers to act swiftly in supporting domestic vaccine production and biodefense innovation. Key recommendations include:
A Call for Action
"The 'Bolstering U.S. Biodefense' report clearly articulates the vulnerabilities in our national health security framework. GeoVax is committed to helping address these gaps with our MVA-based vaccines and next-generation manufacturing capabilities," said David Dodd, Chairman & CEO of GeoVax. "With a new HHS administration, there is a timely opportunity to strengthen domestic vaccine infrastructure and ensure greater national resilience against emerging threats."
GeoVax remains dedicated to advancing innovative, scalable, and accessible vaccine solutions to safeguard public health and national security.
About GeoVax
GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines for many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for which GeoVax was recently awarded a BARDA-funded contract to sponsor a 10,000-participant Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. A Phase 2 clinical trial in first recurrent head and neck cancer, evaluating Gedeptin® combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor is planned. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. The Company has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax’s business plans. The words “believe,” “look forward to,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax’s viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax’s vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax’s immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax’s products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
