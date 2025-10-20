EQS-News: GeoVax Highlights Urgent Need for Multisource Mpox Vaccine Supply Following California Clade 1 Cases

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Highlights Urgent Need for Multisource Mpox Vaccine Supply Following California Clade 1 Cases



EMA Endorses Expedited Development Pathway for GEO-MVA; Company Advances U.S.-Based Continuous Cell Line Manufacturing to Address Fragile Supply Chains and Align With Federal Pandemic Preparedness Initiatives

ATLANTA, GA - October 20, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today emphasized the urgent public health threat posed by the confirmation of locally transmitted Clade 1 Mpox cases in Los Angeles County, California (http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/phcommon/public/media/mediapubhpdetail.cfm?prid=5161).

These cases represent the first known local spread of the more severe strain in the United States, underscoring the fragility of global vaccine supply chains and the critical need for second-source solutions.

Public Health Threat from Clade 1 Mpox

The California Department of Public Health confirmed that three individuals were recently hospitalized with Clade 1 mpox in Los Angeles County, despite having no history of international travel. Clade 1 mpox is associated with more severe illness than Clade 2, which has circulated in the U.S. since 2022.

Fragile Vaccine Supply and Urgent Demand

The U.S. remains reliant on a single, foreign manufacturer for the currently approved MVA-based mpox vaccine. This dependency creates vulnerabilities in cost, supply chain security, and surge capacity - at a time when outbreaks in Africa, Europe, and now the U.S. are escalating.

“Relying on a single overseas manufacturer for such a critical biosecurity countermeasure is unwise and unsustainable,” said David Dodd, Chairman & CEO of GeoVax. “The emergence of locally spread Clade 1 mpox in California is a warning sign. America needs a diversified vaccine arsenal that includes U.S.-based manufacturing and scalable platforms designed for both epidemic response and national stockpiling.”

GEO-MVA: Expedited EMA Pathway and U.S. Onshoring Strategy

GeoVax’s GEO-MVA vaccine, based on Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA), has received favorable Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), confirming a streamlined path directly to a Phase 3 immuno-bridging trial. This regulatory guidance accelerates GEO-MVA’s trajectory toward potential market authorization and strengthens its prospective role as a critical additional source MVA vaccine.

In parallel, GeoVax is advancing a next-generation continuous avian cell line (AGE1) manufacturing platform, designed to replace egg-based vaccine production. This innovation is anticipated to result in rapid, high-volume, U.S.-based production - reducing costs, shortening deployment timelines, and reinforcing national security.

Alignment with Federal Pandemic Preparedness Initiatives

GeoVax’s efforts directly align with a wave of federal actions designed to modernize America’s pandemic response:

White House Executive Order on pharmaceutical independence, directing FDA and other agencies to accelerate domestic capacity and reduce foreign dependency.

HHS-ASPR-DARPA EQUIP-A-Pharma Initiative, advancing AI-driven, modular U.S.-based manufacturing platforms for critical medicines.

Congressional Bipartisan Action, including legislation championed by Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), seeking to onshore critical medical manufacturing.

National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) Recommendations, calling for a $15 billion investment in U.S.-owned biotech infrastructure.

“These federal initiatives are clear signals that America is serious about pandemic readiness and supply chain security,” said Dodd. “GeoVax is uniquely positioned to answer that call with our clinically validated MVA platform, EMA-endorsed expedited development plan, and continuous cell line manufacturing strategy.”

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

