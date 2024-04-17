EQS-News: HomeToGo Announces Results of Public Share Tender Offer

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

HomeToGo Announces Results of Public Share Tender Offer



17.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo Announces Results of Public Share Tender Offer

NOT TO BE TRANSMITTED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH SUCH TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE END OF THIS NOTIFICATION.

Luxembourg, 17 April 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced that upon expiry of the acceptance period of the previously-published public share tender offer for Class A shares in the Company on 12 April 2024, 24:00 (CEST), a total of 3,744,219 Class A shares were tendered to the Company for buyback within the purchase price range of €2.00 up to €2.40 Based on the maximum volume of up to €2.5 million offered by the Company for the repurchase of Class A shares and the volumes and prices offered by tendering HomeToGo shareholders within the purchase price range, the Company will repurchase 1,249,991 Class A shares at a purchase price of €2.00 per share and an aggregate purchase price of approximately €2.5 million thereby increasing the effectiveness of the ongoing 2023 share buyback program without expanding the overall size of repurchases. At the Final Purchase Price of €2.00 per share, a total of 2,729,251 Class A shares were validly tendered to the Company for buyback.

As the total number of Class A shares validly tendered at the Final Purchase Price exceeds the number of Class A shares that will be repurchased, the HomeToGo Class A shares tendered for sale at the Final Purchase Price by any tendering HomeToGo shareholder will only be acquired on a pro rata basis, i.e. corresponding to the ratio of the number of Class A shares that will be purchased pursuant to this offer to the aggregate number of Class A shares tendered by HomeToGo shareholders at the Final Purchase Price. This leads to an allocation ratio of approximately 0.458 per tendered share. Any fractional amounts are always rounded down.

The total number of 1,249,991 Class A shares to be repurchased under the public share tender offer corresponds to around 1.0% of all HomeToGo shares. Subject to further repurchases under the ongoing 2023 share buy-back program, the Company will hold approximately 4.8% of its share capital as treasury shares upon the completion of the transaction.

It is expected that the purchase price for repurchased Class A shares will be available on each custodian bank’s account with Banque Internationale à Luxembourg SA by 23 April 2024. Each custodian bank is instructed to credit the purchase price to the account specified in the relevant HomeToGo shareholder’s declaration of acceptance.

The 2023 share buyback program as announced on 13 September 2023 continues to run and will be adjusted to a maximum volume of €7.5 million (from €10 million), maintaining the total size of all repurchases at €10 million. Taking into account the approximately €1.1 million of share repurchases via the stock exchange under this ongoing share buyback program so far, the total remaining volume for further repurchases amounts to approximately €6.4 million.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals.

With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo’s AI-powered marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, HomeToGo offers the world’s largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience.

HomeToGo_PRO, the Company’s B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Media Contact

Caroline Burns

press@hometogo.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

Disclaimer

This notification may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This notification is not directed at, or intended to be transmitted to or used by, any person who is a national or resident of, or located in, any state, country or other jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, use or making available of this notification would violate applicable law or would require a registration or license within such jurisdiction.

Neither this notification nor its content may be published, sent, distributed or disseminated in the United States of America by use of any postal service or by any other means or instrument of interstate commerce or of foreign trade or of the facilities of any national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, but is not limited to, fax transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the Internet. Copies of this notification and other related documents may not be sent or transmitted to or within the United States of America either.

This notification does not constitute an offer for the purchase of securities, or a solicitation to make an offer for the sale of securities, of the company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.