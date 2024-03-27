EQS-News: HomeToGo Resolves Public Share Tender Offer For Up To 1.25 Million Class A Shares

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

HomeToGo Resolves Public Share Tender Offer For Up To 1.25 Million Class A Shares



27.03.2024 / 08:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo Resolves Public Share Tender Offer For Up To 1.25 Million Class A Shares

NOT TO BE TRANSMITTED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH SUCH TRANSMISSION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE END OF THIS NOTIFICATION.

Luxembourg, 27 March 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, today announced that the Management Board decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2022, to complement HomeToGo’s ongoing stock-exchange based €10 million share buyback program with a public share tender offer to the shareholders for a total of up to 1.25 million Class A shares (corresponding to up to 1.0% of the Company’s share capital). The tender offer will be counted towards the volume of the ongoing share buyback program in order to increase the effectiveness of the buyback without expanding the overall size of repurchases.

In the public share tender offer, the Company offers to all HomeToGo Class A shareholders to purchase from them Class A shares against payment of a purchase price in the range of €2.00 to €2.40 per share up to an aggregate volume of €2.5 million (“Maximum Offer Volume”). The maximum number of Class A shares to be repurchased in the tender offer therefore amounts to 1.25 million at the lower end of the purchase price range and approx. 1.04 million at the upper end of the purchase price range. The offer period commences today and is expected to expire at the end of 12 April 2024, 24:00 (CEST). The final purchase price for the Class A shares will be determined following expiry of the acceptance period as the lowest price per share within the given price range at which the Company can, based on the tenders received, purchase the Maximum Offer Volume. HomeToGo shareholders are invited to tender all or part of their Class A shares specifying either (i) a minimum price within the given price range or (ii) their acceptance of the share buyback offer at the final purchase price as determined after the expiry of the acceptance period. If the aggregate volume of Class A shares (tendered at a price equal to, or lower than, the final purchase price) exceeds the Maximum Offer Volume (“over-subscription”) these tendered Class A shares will be accepted on a pro-rata basis in accordance with the ratio of the Maximum Offer Volume to this aggregate volume. The shares bought back may be used for all of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of 24 May 2022.

The Company reserves the right to amend the terms of the public share tender offer, including the duration of the acceptance period and the price range for the share buyback offer, at any time prior to the end of the acceptance period. Any amendment as well as the results of the tender offer will be published on the Company’s Investor Relations website (ir.hometogo.de) in the section “Share Buyback – Tender Offer”. Further details on the tender offer are included in the offer document, which is available on the Company’s Investor Relations website (ir.hometogo.de) in the section “Share Buyback – Tender Offer”.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals.

With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo’s AI-powered marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, HomeToGo offers the world’s largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience.

HomeToGo_PRO, the Company’s B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Media Contact

Caroline Burns

press@hometogo.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

Disclaimer

This notification may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This notification is not directed at, or intended to be transmitted to or used by, any person who is a national or resident of, or located in, any state, country or other jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, use or making available of this notification would violate applicable law or would require a registration or license within such jurisdiction.

Neither this notification nor its content may be published, sent, distributed or disseminated in the United States of America by use of any postal service or by any other means or instrument of interstate commerce or of foreign trade or of the facilities of any national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, but is not limited to, fax transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the internet (including social media). Copies of this notification and other related documents may not be sent or transmitted to or within the United States of America either.

This notification does not constitute an offer for the purchase of securities, or a solicitation to make an offer for the sale of securities, of the company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.