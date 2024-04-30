EQS-News: HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on 14 May 2024

30.04.2024 07:00:53

HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on 14 May 2024

HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on 14 May 2024

HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on 14 May 2024

Luxembourg, 30 April 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 (ending 31 March 2024) at 7:00 am CEST on 14 May 2024. Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/hometogo-2024-q1

Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7413692&linkSecurityString=10036affcc

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals.

With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo’s AI-powered marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, HomeToGo offers the world’s largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience.

HomeToGo_PRO, the Company’s B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert
+49 157 501 63731
IR@hometogo.com

 


Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
