EQS-News: IBU-tec witnesses clearly positive signals in the 1st half of 2024

IBU-tec witnesses clearly positive signals in the 1st half of 2024



27.08.2024 / 08:29 CET/CEST

Revenue of EUR 24.8 million roughly equivalent to previous year (previous year: EUR 25.3 million)

EBITDA significantly lower at EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million)

Operating cash flow turned positive at +1.6 million euros (previous year: -1.9 million)

Battery materials continue to be a strategic growth area

Full-year forecast confirmed

Weimar, 27. August 2024 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) sees clear signs of a business recovery in the 1st half of 2024 and therefore confirms its forecast for the year.

Some business units, such as Specialty Chemicals, achieved significant increases in sales and earnings contributions in the first half of the year. In contrast, the glass coating business fell short of expectations. The strategic growth area of battery materials was marked by important milestones, such as the cooperation with LANXESS and a further increase in market interest in the IBU-tec battery material products lithium iron phosphate - IBUvolt® LFP and sodium manganese oxide - IBUvolt® NMO. The company's own battery material product IBUvolt LFP402, which was launched at the beginning of 2024, made a significant contribution to this. The number of material samples, most of which were distributed to industrial companies for a fee, was at a record level in the first half of 2024 - discussions with potential partners are ongoing.

As a result of positive market feedback IBU-tec pushed the expansion of the battery sector even more strongly than originally planned in the reporting period. In the period under review, an additional EUR 1 million was invested in technology, infrastructure, personnel and sales for battery materials. While revenues in the first half of the year totaled EUR 24.8 million, roughly on par with last year's EUR 25.3 million, EBITDA of EUR 0.2 million was significantly lower than in the same period last year (EUR 2.9 million). Operating cash flow developed very positively and amounted to EUR +1.6 million compared to EUR -1.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Free cash flow also improved from EUR -1.3 million to EUR +0.4 million. The equity ratio remained at a high level of 69.4 percent as of June 30, 2004 (year-end 2003: 74.8 percent).

At BNT GmbH, in addition to the traditional product business, we also expect a positive earnings development in the coming months, combined with the further expansion of the service business and the associated restructuring measures.

Building on the promising strategic development in the first half of the year, IBU-tec will focus in the coming months on monetizing its promising market position as the only European supplier of LFP battery materials. In addition, the company expects the robust development in the high-revenue areas of Specialty Chemicals and Service & Recycling to continue.

For 2024, the company's previous forecast remains unchanged, with a significant increase in sales and above-average EBITDA growth expected for the full year. In the battery sector, the top priority is to ensure IBU-tec's sustainable growth prospects for the coming decades.

The semi-annual report 2024 is available for download today at www.ibu-tec.de. As part of the publication of the semi-annual figures for 2024, a results call will take place today at 11 a.m. Registration is possible under the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5408976425862431064

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. In doing so, it combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned in the long term in global megatrends – especially climate and environmental protection – and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

