EQS-News: iMD Companies and Its Subsidiary Riize LLC Announce the Beginning of an Informational and Marketing Podcast for Their Products and Clients

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - February 6, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC:ICBU) and its subsidiary, Riize LLC, are excited to announce the launch of "The Riize Matters Podcast". On February 1, 2025, Riize Health began production of a series of podcast episodes designed to reach a wide and varied audience, beyond its current customer base.

RiizePodcast.com, a dedicated channel, will host the episodes, which will be produced for on-demand and download. Production is planned for 100 weekly episodes, with streaming distribution available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and Amazon.

The Riize Matters Podcast will have a variety of both hosts and guests, including high-profile celebrities from music, sports, comedy and business, as well as those with expertise and experience in a wide range of fields and walks of life. It will be centered around what matters to the hosts, the guests and the audience. It will create a forum for sharing a diverse range of issues in a way that is fun, educational and entertaining, while discussing the importance of rising to both occasions and opportunities.

Subject matter will be as diverse as the hosts and guests, covering topics such as health and wellness, current events, and personal development, while also featuring educational and motivational discussions. The goal of The Riize Matters Podcast is to provide a much-needed, balanced space, promoting positive conversations through the sharing of experiences and opinions. With engaging content, the podcast aims to connect with audiences through interactive segments, including listener Q & A, social media engagement, and live events.

"We see The Riize Matters Podcast as an opportunity to expand our brand visibility far beyond our core success in telemedicine for wellness and personal and sexual health," states Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize LLC. "We want it to take a holistic approach to helping men and women rise to their full potential, both physically and mentally."

Rick Wilson, President and CEO of iMD Companies, Inc., states, "We are now entering the podcast phase with our subsidiary Riize LLC. This will provide us with greater and more consistent exposure, while having a flow of special guests to aid in promotional activities."

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the health care markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

