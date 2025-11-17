EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) 2025 Fiscal Year More Than Doubles 2024 Revenues for Best Year Ever and Extends Profitability to Five Straight Quarters

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) 2025 Fiscal Year More Than Doubles 2024 Revenues for Best Year Ever and Extends Profitability to Five Straight Quarters



17.11.2025 / 14:50 CET/CEST

Patented Evacuated Cell Home Insulation Continuing to Gain Recognition as Best Option to Meet New National Building Codes

Over 100% Year-Over-Year Increase in Sales for FY 2025 vs FY 2024.

All Time Record High Revenue Totals in Fiscal 2025.

Profitability Extending for 5 Trailing Quarters.

Long Term and Convertible Debt Eliminated with Cash Reserves High.

Production Increases and New Certification Efforts Moving Forward.

Fiscal Q1 Sales in November Already Reaching Record Breaking Results.

Sales Growth Anticipated to Accelerate with Ongoing Interest Rate Cuts.

New Marketing Opportunities for Apparel and Related Applications.

PITTSBURGH, PA - November 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has closed its 2025 fiscal year on October 31st with Q4 revenues surpassing 2024 totals while delivering year-over-year growth of more than 100%. This makes FY 2025 the best year in the Company’s history by a wide margin as sales of Innovative Designs’ patented Insultex House Wrap® continue to grow at record levels from new and repeat customers across the United States. Additionally, the Company’s fiscal first quarter, beginning on November 1st, is now experiencing exceptionally high sales intensity, exceeding that seen in the same month last year. The 2026 IVDN fiscal year is off to powerful start to continue the Company’s unprecedented revenue growth curve with continued and increasing profitability.

This year IVDN has also eliminated all of its long term and convertible debt to significantly strengthen the Company balance sheet. Cash reserves are at high levels thanks to improved accounts receivables which supports operations and expansion efforts without relying on any new equity dilution to the shareholder base. The IVDN stock structure remains small with only 38 million OS and a public float of only 17 million shares.

Our top performing national distributor, Built Link Solutions, LLC, has been introducing IVDN Insultex House Wrap® at important building industry trade shows and other events as well as conducting ongoing and expanding marketing campaigns. Randy Kimbler of Built Link Solutions stated, “The market response to Insultex House Wrap® is extremely enthusiastic wherever we have presented this superior performance product in multiple regions of the country. We are already gearing up for the 2026 building season. New sales specials are planned for December since the response to these efforts in recent months has been so strong. Once homebuilders and remodelers learn about the significant advantages that only Insultex House Wrap® offers they invariably want to incorporate it into their building plans and start giving us new orders. We are looking for 2026 to be a banner year for this advanced product in terms of sales growth and new customer expansion on every level of the industry.”

Insultex House Wrap® is fulfilling a key role in the current homebuilding market because it meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap®, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs commented, “We are very proud of the success story taking place right now for IVDN and Insultex House Wrap®, especially with the closing of our fiscal 2025 year more than doubling the growth totals of fiscal 2024. We anticipate filing our 2025 fiscal year end financial report on time or early with the exact final totals. At this point, we can confidently project over a 100% increase in year-over-year revenue growth with the Company’s profitability being extended to its fifth consecutive quarter. Federal Reserve Interest rate cuts that have now commenced should further accelerate our sales growth going forward with a positive effect on the homebuilding market sector.”

Mr. Riccelli continued, “In addition to the homebuilding market, we are currently exploring further marketing opportunities in other industries including new applications in apparel and related outdoor activity products. These opportunities include possible supply to international customers for the first time. We are also making important efforts towards expanding our production capacity and to secure key product certifications so that more customers can begin using our patented Insultex® products in projects of larger industry scope. With the very positive track IVDN is on now, already continuing into the current fiscal Q1 time frame on a surging rate of order flow, we foresee fiscal 2026 to be a breakout year in revenue growth and earnings for IVDN and all its shareholders.”



About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com



