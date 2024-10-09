|
09.10.2024 11:45:34
EQS-News: IVU: Change in the Executive Board
|
EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press release
Berlin, 9 October 2024 | Change in the Executive Board as of 1 November 2024
Mr Matthias Rust will leave the Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG with effect from 31 October 2024. The separation is by mutual agreement. Matthias Rust has been with IVU since 1993 and has been a member of the management since 2005 and a member of the Executive Board since 2016.
"Matthias has played a key role in the development of IVU into an internationally successful software company with over 1,000 employees," says Bert Meerstadt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IVU AG. "The Supervisory Board and the company would like to thank him for his successful work for the company over the past 30 years, and we wish him all the best in his private and professional life!"
The Executive Board will therefore consist of two members in future. From 1 November 2024, Leon Struijk will take over the technical and operational department as COO, managing IVU together with the CEO and CFO Martin Müller-Elschner.
09.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2005271
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2005271 09.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09.10.24
|EQS-News: IVU: Change in the Executive Board (EQS Group)
|
09.10.24
|EQS-News: IVU: Veränderung im Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
07.10.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
23.09.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
23.09.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)