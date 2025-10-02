PWO Aktie
EQS-News: Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years
|
EQS-News: PWO AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years
Oberkirch, October 2, 2025 – At its meeting on 24 September 2025, the Supervisory Board of PWO AG unanimously resolved to appoint Jochen Lischer as a member of the Management Board and CFO for a further 5 years with effect from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2031.
The decision reflects the Supervisory Board's confidence in Jochen Lischer's professional competence and leadership skills. He has been with PWO AG since 2021, initially as an authorized signatory and Director of Finance & Controlling and since July 1, 2023, as a member of the Executive Board and CFO.
Jochen Lischer has contributed significantly to the successful development of the PWO Group in recent years. Among other things, he introduced new instruments in finance, controlling and treasury that opened up additional development prospects for the Group, as they enabled it to translate its innovative strength even more effectively into new business and growth. In his other areas of responsibility, Jochen Lischer and his team are also consistently driving development in line with global market standards.
The Supervisory Board wishes Jochen Lischer continued success in the years to come.
PWO AG
Contact:
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.
As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.
Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.
As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.
More at: pwo-group.com
02.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7802 84-844
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7802 84-789
|E-mail:
|ir@pwo-group.com
|Internet:
|www.pwo-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006968001
|WKN:
|696800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2207468
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2207468 02.10.2025 CET/CEST
