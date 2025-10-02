PWO Aktie

WKN: 696800 / ISIN: DE0006968001

02.10.2025

EQS-News: Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years

02.10.2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years

Oberkirch,  October 2, 2025 – At its meeting on 24 September 2025, the Supervisory Board of PWO AG unanimously resolved to appoint Jochen Lischer as a member of the Management Board and CFO for a further 5 years with effect from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2031.

The decision reflects the Supervisory Board's confidence in Jochen Lischer's professional competence and leadership skills. He has been with PWO AG since 2021, initially as an authorized signatory and Director of Finance & Controlling and since July 1, 2023, as a member of the Executive Board and CFO.

Jochen Lischer has contributed significantly to the successful development of the PWO Group in recent years. Among other things, he introduced new instruments in finance, controlling and treasury that opened up additional development prospects for the Group, as they enabled it to translate its innovative strength even more effectively into new business and growth. In his other areas of responsibility, Jochen Lischer and his team are also consistently driving development in line with global market standards.

The Supervisory Board wishes Jochen Lischer continued success in the years to come.
 

PWO AG
The Executive Board
 

Contact:
Charlotte Frenzel
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T. +49 179 / 6904 237
M. charlotte.frenzel.ext.ma@pwo-group.com

PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
pwo-group.com

 

PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
100+ million components per year | 3,200 employees | 10 global locations | Over 100 years of experience

PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.

As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.

Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.

As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.

More at: pwo-group.com

 


02.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844
Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789
E-mail: ir@pwo-group.com
Internet: www.pwo-group.com
ISIN: DE0006968001
WKN: 696800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2207468

 
End of News EQS News Service

2207468  02.10.2025 CET/CEST

