EQS-News: Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years

Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years



02.10.2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Jochen Lischer reappointed as member of the Executive Board and CFO of PWO AG for another 5 years

Oberkirch, October 2, 2025 – At its meeting on 24 September 2025, the Supervisory Board of PWO AG unanimously resolved to appoint Jochen Lischer as a member of the Management Board and CFO for a further 5 years with effect from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2031.

The decision reflects the Supervisory Board's confidence in Jochen Lischer's professional competence and leadership skills. He has been with PWO AG since 2021, initially as an authorized signatory and Director of Finance & Controlling and since July 1, 2023, as a member of the Executive Board and CFO.

Jochen Lischer has contributed significantly to the successful development of the PWO Group in recent years. Among other things, he introduced new instruments in finance, controlling and treasury that opened up additional development prospects for the Group, as they enabled it to translate its innovative strength even more effectively into new business and growth. In his other areas of responsibility, Jochen Lischer and his team are also consistently driving development in line with global market standards.

The Supervisory Board wishes Jochen Lischer continued success in the years to come.



