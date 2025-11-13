PWO Aktie
WKN: 696800 / ISIN: DE0006968001
|
13.11.2025 09:05:44
EQS-News: PWO Group reports encouraging figures for the first 9 months of 2025
|
EQS-News: PWO AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
PWO Group reports encouraging figures for the first 9 months of 2025
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): "Our customers are involving us in their development projects at an increasingly early stage, enabling us to jointly realize the full potential of modern lightweight construction solutions, for example, at the limits of what is technologically feasible. In this way, we are shaping the mobility of the future."
Oberkirch, November 13, 2025 – The global automotive industry is becoming increasingly challenging and the geopolitical situation remains unstable. Nevertheless, the PWO Group has managed to continue its successful course in the first 9 months of the current fiscal year and significantly limit the impact of the current market weakness on revenue and earnings.
In the first 9 months of 2025, the PWO Group achieved the following key figures:
Series productions and ramp-ups from our strong new business in recent years are counteracting the current market weakness and largely compensating for it. Additional revenue effects resulted from declining raw material prices and exchange rates, which, however, have had little impact on earnings. EBIT before currency effects for the Group in the 9-month period was almost at the previous year's level.
At the same time, we remain successful in new business. Once again, we are delighted to have secured our first orders from various new customers – both automotive manufacturers and suppliers – which we were able to add to our portfolio at our multiple locations in the 9-month period. 3 new orders for our new location in Serbia in the third quarter alone also secure the growth planned there.
At all locations, we are preparing for further extensive new series launches. To this end, we are investing in buildings and equipment as well as in the personal and professional development of our employees. Free cash flow was therefore slightly negative in the 9-month period. However, this will be offset again in the fourth quarter.
We confirm our forecasts for the current fiscal year. Although we now consider the upper half of the expected range for EBIT before currency effects of EUR 23 – 28 million (p/y: EUR 30.0m) to be an ambitious target, we are already looking ahead to 2026 and beyond.
For fiscal year 2025, we expect revenue in the range of EUR 500 – 510 million (p/y: EUR 555.1m). We intend to invest around EUR 40m (previous year: EUR 46.2m) in further expanding our market position. Free cash flow is expected to be positive and in the low single-digit million euro range (previous year: EUR 33.3m). We expect the equity ratio to remain stable (December 31, 2024: 37.5 %) and a net debt ratio of less than 2.5 years (December 31, 2024: 1.6 years). In new business, we aim to achieve a lifetime volume in the range of EUR 550 – 600 million (p/y: around EUR 630m).
The report on the first 9 months of 2025 will be published on the PWO website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/mediacenter/reports-and-publications/.
PWO AG
Contact:
PWO AG
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
100+ million components per year | 3,200 employees | 10 global locations | Over 100 years of experience
PWO Group is a global partner to the mobility industry. We are shaping the mobility of the future with our powertrain agnostic and sustainable business model.
As technology leaders in climate-friendly lightweight construction, high-precision forming and related joining technologies, we engineer and manufacture a wide range of complex metal components and systems at the cutting edge of technological achievability.
Our solutions combine cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We are at the forefront of the 3 megatrends in the mobility industry: electrification, safety and comfort. Our solutions are integral to almost every passenger car worldwide. With our innovative engineering expertise and local for local production sites, we ensure customer proximity and highest quality. We deliver efficiently, flexibly and reliably worldwide.
As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures, we offer a meaningful environment for personal growth. Our corporate management is characterized by responsibility and transparency, which are strategically anchored in our guiding principle: People. Planet. Progress.
More at: pwo-group.com
13.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PWO AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7802 84-844
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7802 84-789
|E-mail:
|ir@pwo-group.com
|Internet:
|www.pwo-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006968001
|WKN:
|696800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2229040
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2229040 13.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!