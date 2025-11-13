EQS-News: PWO Group reports encouraging figures for the first 9 months of 2025

EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

PWO Group reports encouraging figures for the first 9 months of 2025



13.11.2025

PWO Group reports encouraging figures for the first 9 months of 2025

Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): "Our customers are involving us in their development projects at an increasingly early stage, enabling us to jointly realize the full potential of modern lightweight construction solutions, for example, at the limits of what is technologically feasible. In this way, we are shaping the mobility of the future."

Series production and ramp-ups largely compensate for current market weakness

High level of new business and expansion of customer portfolio

Consistent capital expenditure in expanding market position

Oberkirch, November 13, 2025 – The global automotive industry is becoming increasingly challenging and the geopolitical situation remains unstable. Nevertheless, the PWO Group has managed to continue its successful course in the first 9 months of the current fiscal year and significantly limit the impact of the current market weakness on revenue and earnings.

In the first 9 months of 2025, the PWO Group achieved the following key figures:

Revenue: EUR 403.4m (p/y: EUR 421.2m)

EBIT before currency effects: EUR 21.8m (p/y: EUR 22.1m)

EBIT including currency effects: EUR 20.5m (p/y: EUR 21.6m)

Net profit for the period: EUR 8.7m (p/y: EUR 9.7m)

Capital expenditure: EUR 28.2m (p/y: EUR 24.4m)

Free cash flow: EUR -2.9m (p/y: EUR 22.8m)

Equity ratio: 37.7 % (December 31, 2024: 37.5 %)

Lifetime volume of new business: around EUR 535m (p/y: around EUR 525m)

Series productions and ramp-ups from our strong new business in recent years are counteracting the current market weakness and largely compensating for it. Additional revenue effects resulted from declining raw material prices and exchange rates, which, however, have had little impact on earnings. EBIT before currency effects for the Group in the 9-month period was almost at the previous year's level.

At the same time, we remain successful in new business. Once again, we are delighted to have secured our first orders from various new customers – both automotive manufacturers and suppliers – which we were able to add to our portfolio at our multiple locations in the 9-month period. 3 new orders for our new location in Serbia in the third quarter alone also secure the growth planned there.

At all locations, we are preparing for further extensive new series launches. To this end, we are investing in buildings and equipment as well as in the personal and professional development of our employees. Free cash flow was therefore slightly negative in the 9-month period. However, this will be offset again in the fourth quarter.

We confirm our forecasts for the current fiscal year. Although we now consider the upper half of the expected range for EBIT before currency effects of EUR 23 – 28 million (p/y: EUR 30.0m) to be an ambitious target, we are already looking ahead to 2026 and beyond.

For fiscal year 2025, we expect revenue in the range of EUR 500 – 510 million (p/y: EUR 555.1m). We intend to invest around EUR 40m (previous year: EUR 46.2m) in further expanding our market position. Free cash flow is expected to be positive and in the low single-digit million euro range (previous year: EUR 33.3m). We expect the equity ratio to remain stable (December 31, 2024: 37.5 %) and a net debt ratio of less than 2.5 years (December 31, 2024: 1.6 years). In new business, we aim to achieve a lifetime volume in the range of EUR 550 – 600 million (p/y: around EUR 630m).

The report on the first 9 months of 2025 will be published on the PWO website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/press-and-investors/mediacenter/reports-and-publications/ .

