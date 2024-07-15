EQS-News: Kontron AG expands Management Board

15.07.2024 10:26:55

Kontron AG expands Management Board

Kontron AG expands Management Board

Linz, Austria, July 15, 2024 – Kontron AG, a leading global IoT technology company, announces the expansion of its management team. Philipp Schulz and Dr. Johannes Fues have been appointed to the management board of Kontron AG, taking on new, strategically important roles within the company. Philipp Schulz will be responsible for the Aerospace/Defense and North America divisions and Dr Fues will oversee the GreenTec division.

Philipp Schulz has been with Kontron since October 2022 and has been heading the North American division since January 1, 2024. Mr. Schulz held various management positions at voestalpine AG for over 15 years.

Dr. Johannes Fues has previously worked for leading management consultancies on organizational restructuring and transformation projects. As CFO of KATEK SE (since 2018), Fues was tasked with overseeing financial matters as well as environmental, and social affairs, and responsible corporate governance (ESG).

At the same time, the contract of Michael Riegert, member of the Executive Board, COO and head of the Industrial Division, has been extended early by three years. With these strategic personnel decisions, Kontron AG is well-positioned for the future and will continue to strengthen its position as an innovation leader in relevant markets.

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, said: "We are delighted to have the continued support of Philipp Schulz and Dr Johannes Fues, who have already demonstrated their expertise throughout their careers. The new management board portfolios will further advance Kontron's future initiatives by expanding the North America and Aerospace business as well as environmental technology."

 

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

 

