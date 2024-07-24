EQS-News: Kontron announces new order for satellite communication

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron announces new order for satellite communication



24.07.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz/Vienna, July 24, 2024 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT technology, has secured a new order from Hanwha Phasor, an international satellite communications company. The contract has a volume in the double-digit million range.

Kontron has been contracted to design and develop components for Hanwha Phasor's antenna system. The cooperation involves components for an electronically steered antenna for satellite communication developed for the commercial and military aerospace market.

Kontron has achieved remarkable growth over the last 10 years and has continuously expanded its presence as a leading multinational technology group. Kontron's aerospace solutions cover a wide range of applications and markets. With its expertise in smart IoT solutions, Kontron has consolidated its position in the aerospace industry and supplies airlines worldwide with In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFE&C) solutions. The company is listed on the TecDAX® and SDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and serves more than 4,500 customers worldwide. Kontron is represented in more than 20 countries and has long-standing customer relationships that underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence in aviation technology.

The announcement follows the recent extension of the strategic partnership with Lufthansa Technik.



About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

About Hanwha Phasor

Hanwha Phasor (UK) develops high quality antennas for mobile satellite communications - in the air, on land and at sea. The unique low-profile design and advanced technological capabilities enable uninterrupted multi-orbit connectivity, while providing high-performance interoperability and maintaining an ultra-low profile. Link to the website: https://www.hanwha-phasor.com/

