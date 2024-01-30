EQS-News: KYN Capital Group Announces Koinfold 2.0 is Now Available on the iOS Store

30.01.2024 14:35:58

KYN Capital Group Announces Koinfold 2.0 is Now Available on the iOS Store

KYN Capital Group Announces Koinfold 2.0 is Now Available on the iOS Store

30.01.2024

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA - 65b8a9a1da846f3739eacab5.gif(NewMediaWire) - January 30, 2024 - KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce a new upgraded version for Koinfold 2.0. has been approved and released on the iOS store.

Download Koinfold 2.0 on iOS and Google Play Store Today

Check out the New Features:

  • “Learn to Earn” gives the user $10,000 in play cryptocurrency to test the market, no risk. It’s the safest and easiest way to learn.
  • cryptocurrency swap features within the app.
  • 24/7 cryptocurrency news from over 50 editorials.
  • Mine crypto through Cudominer
  • email verification for security

New marketing initiatives include growing all our social media Platforms:

  • YouTube channel
  • Instagram
  • TikTok social platform
  • Twitter X
  • Discord channel for users is replacing the Messaging feature that has been discontinued in both versions of the app.

“Our Koinfold 2.0 iOS and Google Play versions have been over 2 years in development. We are so proud of our management and development teams that have accomplished this great task under the strict review and approval process on both platforms. We are excited to announce many additional features in the upcoming months and to start the marketing of Koinfold and continue to build our community. This puts Koinfold on track to significant revenue for the company,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) on Twitter and Instagram

https://twitter.com/kyncap

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.instagram.com/kyncapital/

Check out the new KYNC Website @ https://kyncap.com

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)
info@kyncap.com 


News Source: NewMediaWire

Language: English
Company: KYN Capital Group, Inc
United States
ISIN: US4827811013
