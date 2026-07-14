EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Highlights Integrated Engineering and Digital Manufacturing Platform

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Highlights Integrated Engineering and Digital Manufacturing Platform



14.07.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TULSA, OK - July 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) (“Ladybug” or the “Company”) today highlighted the integrated engineering and digital manufacturing platform supporting its Guangzhou Jingdiao operations, underscoring the Company’s strategy of combining experienced engineering talent with proprietary digital manufacturing systems to serve the automotive, industrial automation and precision manufacturing markets.

As manufacturers continue to prioritize production quality, execution consistency and supply chain efficiency, Ladybug believes Jingdiao’s combination of skilled engineering personnel and digitally managed manufacturing processes provides an operational foundation capable of supporting increasingly complex industrial production programs.

Integrated Manufacturing Platform

Jingdiao’s manufacturing platform combines experienced engineering teams with the Company’s proprietary Manufacturing Execution System (MES), providing real-time visibility across production planning, workflow management, quality control and manufacturing operations.

According to the Company, this integrated approach enables engineering knowledge and manufacturing best practices to be incorporated into standardized production processes while supporting repeatability and operational consistency across complex fabrication and assembly projects.

The Company’s manufacturing capabilities include robotic welding fixtures, body-in-white (BIW) production systems, automated manufacturing equipment and other precision-engineered industrial assemblies serving global automotive and industrial customers.

Engineering Expertise Supports Manufacturing Execution

Jingdiao stated that many members of the senior engineering team possess more than 20 years of experience in precision welding, fabrication and industrial assembly.

The Company believes the combination of experienced personnel and digital manufacturing systems supports quality management, process optimization and the efficient execution of complex customer programs while helping preserve technical expertise across its manufacturing organization.

Workforce Development and Operational Continuity

To support long-term growth, Jingdiao has implemented an internal technical development program that pairs experienced engineers with newer technical personnel. The initiative is designed to transfer institutional knowledge while developing future engineering talent capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated manufacturing requirements.

Jingdiao believes ongoing investment in workforce development, together with continued advancement of its digital manufacturing platform, strengthens the Company’s operational capabilities as customer requirements continue to evolve.

Supporting Long-Term Growth Strategy

The Company believes its integrated engineering and digital manufacturing platform positions Jingdiao to support customers seeking precision manufacturing, complex industrial automation and supply chain execution. Management believes this combination of engineering expertise, digital manufacturing technology and operational experience supports the Company’s long-term strategy to expand its presence within the global automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Management Commentary

“Manufacturing excellence requires more than advanced equipment - it requires experienced engineers working within disciplined, data-driven production systems,” said Shicai Li, CEO of Jingdiao’s manufacturing division. “Our strategy is to combine engineering expertise with digital manufacturing technologies that improve process visibility, support quality management and enhance execution across complex industrial programs. We believe this integrated approach provides a strong foundation for serving customers with demanding manufacturing requirements.”

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is focused on advanced manufacturing technologies and industrial AI applications. Through its Guangzhou Jingdiao operations, the Company provides digitally managed manufacturing and supply chain solutions serving the automotive, industrial automation and precision engineering industries.

Stay connected:

Media & Investor Relations

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 (918) 727-7137

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, future growth, manufacturing capabilities, market opportunities and customer demand. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group