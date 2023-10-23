|
23.10.2023 15:04:29
EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2023 and New $15 Billion Share Repurchase Program
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback
Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2023 and New $15 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Woking, UK, October 23, 2023 – Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.275 per share. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2023.
The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program for up to $15 billion of Linde's ordinary shares. The company has $2 billion of repurchase authority available under its previously announced buyback authorization from February 2022, giving it $17 billion available for stock repurchases under these programs.
Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Our capital allocation mandate is to maintain our current investment grade rating and continue our track record of annually increasing the dividend. Our first line of priority is to invest in high-quality growth opportunities and any surplus cash, deploy it to shareholders through a share repurchase program."
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
23.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1754941
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1754941 23.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
15:04
|EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2023 and New $15 Billion Share Repurchase Program (EQS Group)
|
11.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Linde stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Linde-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.23
|EQS-News: Linde Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule (EQS Group)
|
03.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Linde-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Linde-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Linde eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Linde-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)