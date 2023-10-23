EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2023 and New $15 Billion Share Repurchase Program

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback

Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2023 and New $15 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Woking, UK, October 23, 2023 – Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.275 per share. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2023.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program for up to $15 billion of Linde's ordinary shares. The company has $2 billion of repurchase authority available under its previously announced buyback authorization from February 2022, giving it $17 billion available for stock repurchases under these programs.

Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Our capital allocation mandate is to maintain our current investment grade rating and continue our track record of annually increasing the dividend. Our first line of priority is to invest in high-quality growth opportunities and any surplus cash, deploy it to shareholders through a share repurchase program."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

