|
18.01.2024 14:08:44
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility appoints Dr. Joachim Damasky as new CEO
|
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
LION E-Mobility appoints Dr. Joachim Damasky as new CEO
Zug (Switzerland), 18.01.2024 – LION E-Mobility AG, a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joachim Damasky as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st February, 2024. Dr. Damasky, a renowned expert in the automotive industry, is set to lead LION through the upcoming phase of corporate development. His extensive and invaluable experience positions him as an instrumental guide in this endeavor.
Dr. Damasky brings a wealth of experience and expertise to LION, having served in prominent leadership roles in the automotive industry. As the former Managing Director for Technology and Environment at the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Dr. Damasky has a proven track record of strategic vision, successful divisional realignment, and a deep understanding of emerging technologies.
With a background in electrical engineering and a distinguished career that includes key positions at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. and Webasto SE, Dr. Damasky's leadership has been marked by transformative initiatives and significant accomplishments. His experience in steering companies through dynamic industry shifts, coupled with his focus on quality improvement and cost-effective solutions, makes him an ideal fit to lead LION into a new era of growth and innovation.
President of the Board, Alessio Basteri, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Joachim Damasky as Chief Executive Officer of LION. Dr. Damasky's remarkable industry insight and proven leadership will undoubtedly propel us into a future marked by innovation, growth, and sustained success. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact he will bring to our company and the inspiring journey that lies ahead under his guidance."
Dr. Damasky added "I am honored to lead LION on its promising next phase as battery pack manufacturer and contribute to its legacy of innovation. The 2nd generation battery packs and the immersion cooling technology are the cornerstones of our business in the short term, with many other opportunities to pursue in the future. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive the company's success in a rapidly evolving market."
About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Disclaimer:
18.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Chamerstrasse 172
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 41 749 40 75
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1817253
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1817253 18.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!