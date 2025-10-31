LogicMark Aktie

WKN DE: A3ECUK / ISIN: US67091J5039

31.10.2025 18:19:31

EQS-News: LogicMark Is Pushing The Edge With Its Medical Alert Products

LogicMark Is Pushing The Edge With Its Medical Alert Products

By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - October 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of  LogicMark Inc. (OTC: LGMK), was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All-Access. 

LogicMark is a maker of a series of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies designed to create a connected care platform for seniors when they are in or out of the home. The company has been innovating on the hardware and software sides under the leadership of Simmons who joined LogicMark in 2021. 

 “LogicMark has products that are really pushing the edge of what people expect from medical alert products,” Simmons told Benzinga in the interview, pointing to LogicMark’s Freedom Alert Max product as one example. “It's literally a microsized phone that your loved one doesn’t have to program. It's the only product in the medical alert system industry today that actually allows you to check in via video.” The Freedom Alert Max is a fully functional cellular phone that also includes features such as fall detection, geofencing location boundaries and unlimited non-emergency calls. 

With the company posting double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter, Simmons says LogicMark is focused on more of the same for the remainder of this year and next. Helping the company achieve that goal is Jeffrey Durkin, who LogicMark recently brought on as senior vice president of sales. “We’re focused on growth, sales and earnings,” says Simmons. 

Watch the full interview here: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_iOlINMg-8

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga.


News Source: Benzinga

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US67091J5039
