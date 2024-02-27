EQS-News: Mainz Biomed to Showcase at the Gynecology Conference in Stuttgart, Germany, Strengthening Connections within the Medical Community

Issuer: Mainz Biomed N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Mainz Biomed to Showcase at the Gynecology Conference in Stuttgart, Germany, Strengthening Connections within the Medical Community

BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – February 27th 2024 — Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a leader in molecular genetics diagnostic solutions for early cancer detection, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the esteemed Gynecology Congress (‘Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe aktuell’) in Stuttgart, Germany, on March 1st. This engagement signifies the company's commitment to advancing colorectal cancer (CRC) screening through their innovative diagnostic solution ColoAlert® and highlights the pivotal role of gynecologists in the early detection of this prevalent disease.

In the landscape of CRC prevention, a broad spectrum of healthcare professionals, including gastroenterologists, general practitioners, gynecologists (GYNs), and urologists, play crucial roles, primarily through the administration of Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT), the current standard of non-invasive CRC screening, that identifies blood in stool samples. With over 3 million FIT tests conducted in Germany annually, gynecologists stand out as a key group, responsible for 27% of these screenings, second only to general practitioners who conduct 34%. This data underscores the significant impact gynecologists have in the early detection and prevention efforts against CRC.

The Gynecology Congress is a premier event dedicated to gynecological health, offering Mainz Biomed an invaluable opportunity to connect with these vital healthcare providers. The company's showcase of ColoAlert®, an advanced diagnostic tool that surpasses traditional FIT by detecting not only blood in stool but also tumor DNA, aims to set a new standard in CRC screening. By addressing the limitations of FIT tests, which cannot detect non-bleeding tumors, ColoAlert® offers a more comprehensive screening approach, potentially identifying CRC at earlier stages.

Mainz Biomed's presence at the congress is part of a broader initiative to build stronger relationships with healthcare professionals who are integral to the company's laboratory partnerships. This effort is aimed at increasing brand awareness and establishing ColoAlert® as a key component in medical practices for CRC screening.

In the coming months, Mainz Biomed will continue to actively participate in medical conferences that cater to its key demographic. A highlight will be the company's involvement in the 130th Congress of the German Society for Internal Medicine in April, where Mainz Biomed is expected to contribute significantly through a symposium presentation, further emphasizing its leadership in molecular diagnostics for cancer screening.

About ColoAlert®

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed’s flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis (Dollinger et al., 2018). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ‘ReconAAsense.’ Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert® should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

