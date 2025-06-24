Masterflex Aktie

24.06.2025 07:30:04

EQS-News: Masterflex wins the largest engineering and framework agreement in company history

EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Masterflex wins the largest engineering and framework agreement in company history

24.06.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex wins the largest engineering and framework agreement in company history

  • Additional revenue of EUR 5.0 million per year planned from the new major project
  • New technologies and long-term additional revenue potential resulting from the consistent implementation of the HERO@ZERO group strategy
  • First predictable series revenue expected in 2026
  • Mid-term total revenue of up to EUR 10 million per year expected

Gelsenkirchen, 24 June 2025 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) is driving forward the implementation of its HERO@ZERO group strategy with determination and has secured the next stage of growth with a groundbreaking major order. This lighthouse project also expands the value chain in the LIFE and TECH industries.

A comprehensive engineering and framework agreement has been signed with an international industrial customer. The customer's name cannot be disclosed at this time for reasons of confidentiality. The agreement covers the development of an innovative product and the establishment of additional cleanroom production capacities. Development work and initial investments in equipment began immediately after the agreement was signed.

The Masterflex Group expects to generate initial series revenue from this project at the end of 2026. Full series capacity is scheduled to be reached in 2027, which is expected to generate an additional EUR 5 million in annual revenue from this contract alone. The contract term is designed to run for several years, highlighting the strategic importance to both parties. The development costs and a large part of the investments are already secured by the contract.

“This order is a significant milestone for us and a key project that will serve as a model for our HERO@ZERO future strategy,” emphasizes Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE. “It enables us not only to enter new material and assembly technologies, including modern automation solutions, but also opens doors to entirely new markets and application possibilities.”

Through this new project, the Masterflex Group is embracing technological innovations and gaining manufacturing expertise that will drive further growth in the medium term. By 2030 at the latest, the Management Board expects total annual revenue of up to EUR 10 million from additional projects based on the expanded production capacities.”

With this new major project, the Masterflex Group is once again demonstrating its ability to realize innovative solutions at the highest technological level – and thus sustainably expand its market position for applications in the LIFE and TECH industries.

About Masterflex SE:
The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293, ISIN: DE0005492938) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000.

IR Contact:
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


24.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)209 970770
Fax: +49 (0)209 9707733
E-mail: info@masterflexgroup.com
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com
ISIN: DE0005492938
WKN: 549 293
Indices: Prime all share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2155904

 
End of News EQS News Service

2155904  24.06.2025 CET/CEST

