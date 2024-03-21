EQS-News: MEDICLIN invites you to the virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) invites you to the virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023. The event will take place on



March 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (CET).



The Management Board of MEDICLIN will report on the 2023 financial year, current developments at MEDICLIN and the outlook for 2024 in a webcast.



Following the presentation by the Management Board, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in German.



To participate in the press conference, please register at the following link:



MEDICLIN virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023



You will then receive the link to the webcast and the dial-in details for the telephone connection.



Please dial in 10 minutes before the start of the event.



The replay of the webcast (without the Q&A session) will be available on the MEDICLIN website soon after the press conference.



We look forward to your participation.



For more information:

Investor Relations

Ender Gülcan, CIIA, CESGA

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Phone +49 781/488-326

ender.guelcan@mediclin.de



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany



About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.



MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group

