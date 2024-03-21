21.03.2024 16:56:33

EQS-News: MEDICLIN invites you to the virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
MEDICLIN invites you to the virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023

21.03.2024 / 16:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Offenburg, March 21, 2024

MEDICLIN invites you to the virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023

MEDICLIN (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) invites you to the virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023. The event will take place on

March 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (CET).

The Management Board of MEDICLIN will report on the 2023 financial year, current developments at MEDICLIN and the outlook for 2024 in a webcast.

Following the presentation by the Management Board, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in German.

To participate in the press conference, please register at the following link:

MEDICLIN virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023

You will then receive the link to the webcast and the dial-in details for the telephone connection.

Please dial in 10 minutes before the start of the event.

The replay of the webcast (without the Q&A session) will be available on the MEDICLIN website soon after the press conference.

We look forward to your participation.

For more information:
Investor Relations
Ender Gülcan, CIIA, CESGA
Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability
Phone +49 781/488-326
ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)
MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN ─ a company of the Asklepios Group
 

21.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MediClin AG
Okenstraße 27
77652 Offenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)781 488-326
Fax: +49 (0)781 488-184
E-mail: ender.guelcan@mediclin.de
Internet: www.mediclin.de
ISIN: DE0006595101
WKN: 659510
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1864689

 
End of News EQS News Service

1864689  21.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MediClin AGmehr Nachrichten