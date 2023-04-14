EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Group growth continued again in the 2022 financial year and a successful start to the 2023 financial year

EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

MEDIQON Group AG: Group growth continued again in the 2022 financial year and a successful start to the 2023 financial year



14.04.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST

In the 2022 fiscal year, the growth of the group continued again. The platforms belonging to the group have acquired majority stakes in eight additional operating companies. At the end of 2022, the group encompassed a total of 26 operating companies, two of which were minority holdings.

Furthermore, the companys equity base doubled in the 2022 fiscal year at the level of the AG with two capital increases (in April and December) and the foundation for further growth was laid. The number of shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, is 16,066,600.

The Base value as of December 31, 2022, is around EUR 6.50 per share. For the Base Value, the companies belonging to the group are valued based on the adjusted EBITDA for the past fiscal year using the multiple used as a basis at the time of purchase, and the proportionate value attributable to MEDIQON Group AG - less the relevant company's net debt - is taken into account. In addition, parent company assets and liabilities of MEDIQON Group AG are taken into account (primarily securities, cash and perpetual bonds)

The adjusted EBITDA 2022 of all operating companies in which MEDIQON Group AG holds a majority interest as of December 31, 2022, amounts to around EUR 15.0 million. The proportion of this attributable to MEDIQON Group AG is around EUR 11.1 million. The net financial debt at the level of the group companies as of December 31, 2022, amounts to around EUR 33.9 million, and the shareholder loans provided by MEDIQON Group AG to around EUR 42.4 million.

The amount invested in minority interests was around EUR 9.6 million as of December 31, 2022. Liquid funds, including the securities portfolio at MEDIQON Group AG level, amounted to around EUR 54.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The outstanding amount of the perpetual bond (net of the own shares in the bond held by the AG) is around EUR 10.2 million.

For the parent company financial statements according to HGB for the 2022 fiscal year, the Management Board expects a result of around EUR 0.2 million before considering the results from the securities portfolio managed by the company (previous year EUR -0.2 million). The realized income from securities amounts to approx. EUR 1.2 million (previous year: EUR 2.5 million). This is offset by depreciation on securities of EUR 6.5 million (previous year EUR 0.2 million) so that a net loss for the year of around EUR 5.1 million is expected (previous year net income for the year of EUR 2.1 million). The balance sheet total is expected to be around EUR 125 million (previous year: EUR 73 million), and equity under commercial law around EUR 100 million (previous year: EUR 48 million).

The company expects to publish its consolidated and separate financial statements in May 2023. The provisional figures are subject to the audit of the financial statements and the approval of the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code by the Supervisory Board.