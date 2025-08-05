iQSTEL Aktie

ISIN: US46265G2066

05.08.2025

EQS-News: Meet IQSTEL, The Dynamic Holding Company With Interests Ranging From Telecom To AI That Litchfield Hills Research Believes Is Undervalued

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Communications
Meet IQSTEL, The Dynamic Holding Company With Interests Ranging From Telecom To AI That Litchfield Hills Research Believes Is Undervalued

05.08.2025 / 15:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - August 5, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a multinational telecommunications and technology company that recently rebranded as a dynamic holding company to reflect its diverse interests, is making inroads on its goal to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027. 

6891f905da846f6274384678_1

The company, which has grown over the years through a combination of strategic acquisitions - it has made twelve since 2018 - and operational excellence, has businesses in telecommunication, fintech and artificial intelligence, all of which are seeing transformational growth. 

IQSTEL operates on four continents, has six offices around the globe and employs more than 100 employees. Since launching in 2018, it has made a number of telecommunication acquisitions including SwissLink, Smartbiz Telecom and Qxtel, bought fintech companies ITS Blockchain and Global Money One, acquired AI company Reality Border and recently purchased  Globetopper, a global B2B gift card concierge firm.

In addition to acquisitions, it's also striking partnerships that are generating revenue for the company. Take its recent strategic partnership to deploy IQSTEL’s AIRWEB AI agents to ONAR's account managers through its AIRWEB platform. The deal not only validates IQSTEL’s AI technology, reports the company, but it also gives it entry into a high-margin vertical. Another example of its focus on high-tech, high-margin products that will help it achieve $1 billion in revenue is the recent launch of IQ2Call.ai, a next-generation, AI-powered call center service developed by Reality Border, which targets a market the company estimates to be worth $750 billion globally. 

Revenue Growing In 2025 

But it's not just partnerships and acquisitions that make iQSTEL a compelling story. It is also posting financial results it says are surpassing its own expectations

For the first half of 2025, IQSTEL reported preliminary revenue of $128.8 million. In June alone, it posted revenue of $27.3 million. The company said revenue was driven by an increase in commercial momentum across its global telecom and tech operations.

IQSTEL expects to reach a $400 million annualized revenue run rate in Q3 - which it reports as being ahead of plan - and to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2027. Its recent acquisition of Globetopper is expected to contribute an additional $5-6 million in monthly revenue as of July. 

"We're pleased with the strong performance in the first half and even more enthusiastic about what lies ahead," said IQSTEL's CEO, Leandro Iglesias, when reporting results for the first half of 2025. "Historically, the second half of the year delivers even stronger results, and with Globetopper now part of the group, we're confidently on track to reach our $340 million revenue forecast for 2025."

IQSTEL is also making progress reducing its debt, recently cutting it by $6.9 million or about $2 per share, which it said will have a direct and positive impact on the company's net stockholders' equity. The figure stood at $11.34 million as of the first quarter. 

The company said the reduction was achieved through a combination of debt conversions into common shares and Series D Preferred Shares. In addition to improving the company's capital structure, the transaction provides $0.92 million in interest savings, directly enhancing IQSTEL's cash flow and operational flexibility, reports IQSTEL.

Buy Rating From Litchfield Hills 

But it's not just IQSTEL that is optimistic about the company’s prospects. So too is Litchfield Hills research which has a buy rating on the company and a price target of $18 per share. IQSTEL was recently trading at a little over $9 per share. 

The investment firm gave IQSTEL a buy rating citing the company’s robust telecom operations, which include providing international wholesale voice and SMS transport for over 35 telecom operators including Verizon, Vodafone and China Mobile, extensive global relationships led by CEO Iglesias, the company’s asset-light model, its disciplined approach to M&A, accelerating revenue and what Litchfield says is the potential for significant upside. 

“The key to the company’s success is its CEO, Leandro Jose Iglesias. We have spent hours in in-depth conversations with him on every aspect of the business, as well as his vision for the future,” wrote the investment firm in the research report.  “In our opinion, the keys to his success are his extensive contacts from his 27 years in the international telecom industry and his ability to attract and work with talented executives. He has a vision for success, and to date, has executed this well.” 

IQSTEL is in growth mode and it isn’t slowing down. With a goal to reach $1 billion in revenue in two years time and with a stock that the company and Litchfield Hills believe is undervalued, this telecom, AI and fintech incubator may be worth paying attention to. 

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

05.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US46265G2066
EQS News ID: 2179768

 
End of News EQS News Service

2179768  05.08.2025 CET/CEST

