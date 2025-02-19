EQS-News: Mobile-health Network Solutions Secures $10 Million Funding to Expand AI-Powered Telehealth Solutions

EQS-News: Mobile-health Network Solutions / Key word(s): Science

SINGAPORE - February 19, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) (“MNDR” or “the Company”), a leading MedTech innovator ranked among Asia-Pacific’s high-growth companies, today announced a $10 million strategic funding agreement to support the development and expansion of its AI Agent technology, a platform designed to streamline healthcare providers’ consultation documentation and improve their workflow efficiency.

The capital was secured through a Standby Equity Subscription Agreement with YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”).

Unlike static, rule-based AI models, MNDR’s AI Agent is designed to evolve over time, utilizing real-time clinical decision support, multilingual natural language processing (NLP), and adaptive learning to enhance its accuracy and interactions with healthcare providers. This ability ensures the platform remains aligned with the evolving needs of medical professionals.

A recent Singapore-based pilot of AI Agent completed 6,000 consultations, demonstrating the platform’s ability to help doctors reduce their documentation workload. Participants reported significant efficiency gains, with many experiencing streamlined workflows. One doctor noted: "AI Agent reduced my paperwork by 50%, allowing me to focus more on my patients." Early validation data showed AI Agent achieving more than 98% accuracy in consultation documentation, reinforcing its potential to support clinical workflows effectively.

“This agreement allows us to further enhance our AI-driven telehealth capabilities and expand our reach in the digital healthcare sector,” stated Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, co-CEO of Mobile-health Network Solutions. "Our mission is to develop AI-driven solutions that support healthcare providers and improve efficiency in digital consultations. AI Agent is designed to assist doctors, allowing them to focus on patient care. As we continue refining our technology, we remain committed to patient safety, clinical accuracy, and data security.”

Dr. Siaw added that the $10 million funding commitment provides MNDR with the flexibility to execute its strategic vision, supporting ongoing development and regional expansion. As demand for AI-driven healthcare solutions continues to grow, he said, the Company is focused on expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, where technology-driven healthcare adoption is increasing.

“This investment enables MNDR to expand its market reach, bolster its technological capabilities, and refine its AI-driven healthcare solutions, directly translating into potential growth in market share, revenue, and investor returns,” he stated.

