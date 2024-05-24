EQS-News: Mountain Alliance sells entire stake in AlphaPet and realises further profit

EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Mountain Alliance sells entire stake in AlphaPet and realises further profit



24.05.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Mountain Alliance sells entire stake in AlphaPet and realizes further profit

Munich, 24 May 2024 - Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) has reached an agreement to sell its remaining stake in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH via its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Technology AG. The transaction is expected to be finalized shortly.

Mountain Alliance AG has been an investor in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH since 2017 and still held a stake of just under 1.2%. The specialist for premium pet supplies has an extensive brand portfolio in the pet market. These include the brands Arden Grange, Wolfsblut, Wildes Land, Müllers Naturhof, PRIMUM, and four other premium pet food brands. The sale of the remaining stake after two successful partial exits will generate gross proceeds of around EUR 1.8 million for Mountain Alliance AG.

Daniel Wild, Supervisory Board member of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "We have successfully supported AlphaPet as an investor for many years and are proud to have played a part in writing this growth story. At the same time, we are delighted with the profit realized from our investment. AlphaPet's performance over the past few years is a prime example of the extraordinary value creation in the venture capital segment. We expect that one or two more profitable exits will follow this year."

About Mountain Alliance AG:

Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology trends. The company gives shareholders easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner

Management Board

Theresienstr. 40

80333 Munich

phone: +49 89 2314141 00

e-mail: tetzner@mountain-alliance.de

www.mountain-alliance.de

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Gräfelfing/Munich

phone: +49 89 1250903-30

e-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de