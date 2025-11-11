EQS-News: naoo AG Accelerates Transition to Integrated Media-Tech Group on Strong H1 2025 Results

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

naoo AG Accelerates Transition to Integrated Media-Tech Group on Strong H1 2025 Results



11.11.2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release

naoo AG Accelerates Transition to Integrated Media-Tech Group on Strong H1 2025 Results

Kingfluencers integration drives margin expansion to 38% and establishes scalable platform growth across influencer marketing, AI-driven social media, and digital commerce; Company discloses publication of independent GBC research report.



Zurich, 11 November 2025 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), a social media platform and influencer marketing company, has transitioned into an integrated media-tech group, demonstrating the financial and strategic payoff of its Kingfluencers acquisition. This shift was a key driver of the half-year performance: revenue increased tenfold in the first half of 2025 to CHF 4.3 million (H1 2024: CHF 0.42 million) and the gross margin nearly doubled to 38%.

The Company's new operational structure is based on three complementary, technology-driven units designed for scalability and high margins. These include the established core business of Influencer Marketing, strengthened by Kingfluencers, as well as the new growth fields of Creator-Driven Commerce & Content Hubs for the direct monetization of creator communities, and Vertical Shorts & AI-Powered Distribution for curated short-form video content.

“We have evolved from a pure social media platform play into a diversified group with a technology-driven infrastructure for scalable growth," said Dr. Thomas Wolfsenberger, Founder of naoo AG. “Our half-year figures and strengthened margins validate our strategy to serve the entire value chain between brands, creators, and consumers. We look forward to discussing the next phase of our growth at the MKK conference.”

Our 38% H1 gross margin demonstrates the powerful unit economics of our integrated model,” added Kevin Dragon, CFO. “We’ve acquired a cash-generative core and are now deploying capital efficiently to scale our high-growth tech units.”

Strategic Progress and Independent Research

The company's strategic transition and financial trajectory are discussed in a research update published by GBC AG. The report includes an analysis of the Company's scalable platform model and its market position in the creator economy. The full report is available on the company’s website: https://naoo.com/

Management will present the corporate strategy and growth outlook at the MKK Investor Conference on November 12, 2025, at 16:30 CET in room GBC III at The Charles Hotel, Munich.

About naoo

naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform that connects people based on their interests and preferences. It offers a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its innovative points and rewards system, naoo encourages user engagement and enables users to benefit directly from their activity on the platform. naoo's business customers can create customized offers tailored to users' individual needs and motivate them to visit their business locations with naoo points. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, creating added value for both users and business partners. The naoo app is available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The headquarters of naoo AG are located in Zug, Switzerland. The company is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). Further information can be found at: https://www.naoo.com.

About Kingfluencers

Kingfluencers AG is the leading Swiss agency for influencer and social media marketing, headquartered in Zurich and part of the naoo Group. Since 2016, the company has established itself as a key partner for brands looking to implement authentic and effective digital campaigns. Kingfluencers combines performance marketing with powerful storytelling across all relevant channels. With a strong network of 3,800 influencers in Switzerland and Germany, a proprietary campaign platform and a results-oriented, data-driven approach, Kingfluencers has implemented over 2,100 successful campaigns in the DACH region. In 2025, Kingfluencers became part of the naoo Group - with the aim of actively shaping the future of social media in Switzerland and beyond. Kingfluencers has implemented over 2,100 successful campaigns in the DACH region. In 2025, Kingfluencers became part of the naoo Group - with the aim of actively shaping the future of social media in Switzerland and beyond.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only. The research report by GBC AG was prepared on behalf and at the expense of naoo AG. naoo AG does not accept responsibility for the assessments, forecasts, or recommendations contained in the report. This press release does not constitute an invitation to buy or sell securities of the company, nor does it replace the recipient's own investment decision.

Contact for investors

Aisha Lindman, MBA

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

E-Mail: IR@naoo.com

Contact for media

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10