naoo Aktie
WKN DE: A40NNU / ISIN: CH1323306329
|
11.11.2025 11:40:03
EQS-News: naoo AG Accelerates Transition to Integrated Media-Tech Group on Strong H1 2025 Results
|
EQS-News: naoo AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
naoo AG Accelerates Transition to Integrated Media-Tech Group on Strong H1 2025 Results
The Company's new operational structure is based on three complementary, technology-driven units designed for scalability and high margins. These include the established core business of Influencer Marketing, strengthened by Kingfluencers, as well as the new growth fields of Creator-Driven Commerce & Content Hubs for the direct monetization of creator communities, and Vertical Shorts & AI-Powered Distribution for curated short-form video content.
“We have evolved from a pure social media platform play into a diversified group with a technology-driven infrastructure for scalable growth," said Dr. Thomas Wolfsenberger, Founder of naoo AG. “Our half-year figures and strengthened margins validate our strategy to serve the entire value chain between brands, creators, and consumers. We look forward to discussing the next phase of our growth at the MKK conference.”
Our 38% H1 gross margin demonstrates the powerful unit economics of our integrated model,” added Kevin Dragon, CFO. “We’ve acquired a cash-generative core and are now deploying capital efficiently to scale our high-growth tech units.”
Strategic Progress and Independent Research
About naoo
naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform that connects people based on their interests and preferences. It offers a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its innovative points and rewards system, naoo encourages user engagement and enables users to benefit directly from their activity on the platform. naoo's business customers can create customized offers tailored to users' individual needs and motivate them to visit their business locations with naoo points. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, creating added value for both users and business partners. The naoo app is available in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The headquarters of naoo AG are located in Zug, Switzerland. The company is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). Further information can be found at: https://www.naoo.com.
About Kingfluencers
Kingfluencers AG is the leading Swiss agency for influencer and social media marketing, headquartered in Zurich and part of the naoo Group. Since 2016, the company has established itself as a key partner for brands looking to implement authentic and effective digital campaigns. Kingfluencers combines performance marketing with powerful storytelling across all relevant channels. With a strong network of 3,800 influencers in Switzerland and Germany, a proprietary campaign platform and a results-oriented, data-driven approach, Kingfluencers has implemented over 2,100 successful campaigns in the DACH region. In 2025, Kingfluencers became part of the naoo Group - with the aim of actively shaping the future of social media in Switzerland and beyond. Kingfluencers has implemented over 2,100 successful campaigns in the DACH region. In 2025, Kingfluencers became part of the naoo Group - with the aim of actively shaping the future of social media in Switzerland and beyond.
Disclaimer:
Contact for investors
Aisha Lindman, MBA
Contact for media
Karl Fleetwood
Chief Operating Officer
Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10
11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|naoo AG
|Baarerstrasse 21
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@naoo.com
|Internet:
|www.naoo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1323306329
|WKN:
|A40NNU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2227712
|Notierung in Düsseldorf vorgesehen (Freiverkehr) / Intended to be listed in Dusseldorf (Open Market)
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2227712 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!