06.03.2024 11:00:04

EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG: Contribution of MORE-ESG GmbH to AEE Gold AG successfully completed - focus on tokenization and ESG investments

EQS-News: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY AG: Contribution of MORE-ESG GmbH to AEE Gold AG successfully completed - focus on tokenization and ESG investments

06.03.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY AG: Contribution of MORE-ESG GmbH to AEE Gold AG successfully completed - focus on tokenization and ESG investments

Frankfurt am Main, March 6, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, announces that the contribution of its investment More-ESG GmbH to the listed company AEE Gold AG has now been completed. The change of name from AEE Gold to More Impact AG will be implemented shortly. The corresponding resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 19, 2023 have been entered in the commercial register. The contribution was made as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind. Accordingly, the company's share capital increased by EUR 35,000,000 to EUR 39,021,434. NEON EQUITY holds a share of 89.6% in AEE Gold AG. AEE Gold AG focuses on the tokenization of shares and financial assets. AEE Gold is also working on the development of a digital platform that enables retail investors to invest in ESG-compliant products and companies. The shares of AEE Gold AG (ISIN: DE000A1PG979) are traded on the OTC market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

Thomas Olek, CEO of NEON EQUITY: "AEE Gold AG covers a large growth market with its specialization in tokenization and ESG investments. We now have another listed investment company in our portfolio that is active in future markets."

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com


06.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1852829

 
End of News EQS News Service

1852829  06.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852829&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neon Equity AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neon Equity AG 5,10 0,00% Neon Equity AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Zinsentscheid der EZB: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX notierte zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen